When did Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner date? Twilight star expresses regret over Kanye crashing ex's VMAs speech

American actor Taylor Lautner recently expressed regret at his initial reaction when Kanye West crashed the acceptance speech of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift during the 2009's iteration of MTV's Video Music Awards.

While speaking on an episode of The Squeeze podcast, the 30-year-old star was asked by his wife Taylor Dome about a career moment he would like to relive again, to which he replied, "The 2009 VMAs," where he presented an award to Swift for her You Belong with Me video.

However, the Twilight actor said that he was not aware "that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

“Yeah [we had just gone public with our relationship] and I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. In the middle of giving her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage.”

Lautner, who dated Swift from August 2009 to December 2009, stated that he could not comprehend what was happening on stage:

"I can barely hear it. I can't see them. I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense."

Taylor Lautner says he understood the gravity of 2009 MTV VMAs incident only after looking at Taylor Swift's expression

proof mick schumacher is a time traveler @mickruiningpics Mick Schumacher watches on in shock as Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs (September 2009) Mick Schumacher watches on in shock as Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs (September 2009) https://t.co/0x9ot5kKWx

In the same podcast interview, Taylor Lautner told his wife that he ended up giggling when Kanye West crashed Swift's acceptance speech, but it was not until he saw the Love Story singer's face that he understood that it was not a part of the skit:

“He jumped off, she finished [and] the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No, that wasn’t good.’”

During the 2009 VMAs, West made an infamous appearance on stage and interrupted Swift, who was accepting an award for the 'Best Music Video' category. As per Us Weekly, the Donda rapper exclaimed:

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time [with ‘Single Ladies’]! One of the best videos of all time.”

🎧 @areshabel taylor lautner talking about he’d go back in time to 2009 and defend taylor swift from kanye.. that is so cute taylor lautner talking about he’d go back in time to 2009 and defend taylor swift from kanye.. that is so cute https://t.co/jVPbiGMyrg

Swift later told ABC Radio the same year that Kanye West called and sincerely apologized to her, which she accepted. Moreover, she thanked her fans and the people who stuck up for her and showed her "so much love.”

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift first crossed each other's paths in 2009 while they were shooting for a project together. The former played Swift's high school love interest. Romance rumors started swirling between the two but neither confirmed anything at that point.

However, in October 2009, Swift confirmed her romance with Taylor Lautner while delivering a monolog for Saturday Night Live.

Their romance lasted only three months and the duo split up amicably in December 2009, which Swift seemingly confirmed via her song Back to December.

