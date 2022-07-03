HBO Max renews Ten Year Old Tom for Season 2

Ten Year Old Tom has made a big announcement for fans. The prolific animated sitcom, which won hearts in its 10-episode stint on HBO, starting in 2021, has been renewed for a new season at HBO Max. The announcement came recently at Rooster Teeth RTX Festival, a convention for animation and video games.

The show is a successor to HBO's The Life and Times of Tim. Created by Steve Dildarian, the show follows the daily life of a ten-year-old boy Tom (also voiced by creator Steve Dildarian), as he navigates through the ups and downs of life with some guidance and direction from well-meaning adults around him, often ending up in hilarious mixes.

Read on for more details about Ten Year Old Tom and the season renewal.

What fans can expect from Ten Year Old Tom Season 2

Though it is still too early to comment on what will happen in the upcoming season, the series is expected to continue Tom's shenanigans, this time perhaps building on the arcs it set up in the first season. There have also been numerous great character introductions, and the upcoming season may also build on that.

There has been no confirmation of the second season's release date, but it will most likely be in the 2022-2023 season. The episodes are generally 30 minutes long with two segments of 15 minutes each, and try to impart some valuable lessons in a layered manner. The crust of the show tries to depict the very feeling of being "average."

Speaking about the second season, Senior Vice President of Comedy and Animation at HBO Max, Billy Wee, said:

"Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life...We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in Season 2."

Dildarian further said:

""I wanted to write a show about a kid who's trying to make sense of the world around him, but to do it in a way that doesn't pull punches...I wanted to write a show about a kid who's trying to make sense of the world around him, but to do it in a way that doesn't pull punches."

The second season's thematic and miscellaneous elements are expected to be the same as the first one.

What is Ten Year Old Tom all about?

Ten Year Old Tom is a sitcom that follows the life of an average 10-year-old boy, who somehow manages to get by each day, shedding light on the painfully hilarious nature of life. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Ten Year Old Tom follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him.

It further talks about the experiences and adults that Tom needs to deal with:

Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it's downright impossible. While the adults in Tom's life certainly mean well, they just can't manage to lead by example."

The series stars Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich, and Edi Patterson in lead roles.

