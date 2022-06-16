God's Favorite Idiot: Will there be a second season for the Melissa McCarthy-starrer?

God's Favorite Idiot is an American apocalyptic workplace sitcom created by Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The real-life spouses have also starred as Clark and Amily, a couple in the series, with their natural chemistry being a joy to watch. The show was released on Netflix on June 15, 2022.

The comedy series also starred McCarthy's Gilmore Girls co-star Yanic Truesdale, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Chris Sandiford, Leslie Bibb, and Ana Scotney. The eight-episode-long series left viewers with many questions as it ended inconclusively. The cliffhanger-like situation at the end of the first season did leave scope for a second season.

Know more about God's Favorite Idiot: Will there be a second season to address the cliffhanger?

The first season of the apocalyptic workplace comedy series ended with many loose ends. Clark and Amily driving off into the dawn, having confessed their love for each other in the final scene, seemed like a happy ending, but it was far from a finish.

Did Clark manage to spread God's message successfully? Did he finally escape Satan? Who won the war between Heaven and Hell? All these unanswered questions and the ominous flight of locusts following Clark and Amily at the end signaled the potential for a second season.

Netflix originally commissioned a 16-episode order for the series, which would explain the incompleteness of eight episodes released as part of season 1. However, as of yet, there is no word on whether eight more episodes will be released in season 1 or if there will be a season 2 for God's Favorite Idiot. As a result, viewers are left with an incomplete show on their hands.

God's Favorite Idiot recap: What happens when a run-of-the-mill tech worker is chosen to be God's messenger?

Clark Thompson, a mid-level tech worker at a tech support company called Arresta, was struck by lightning one fine morning. When he woke up, he was luminescent and could play Harry Styles' Sign of the Times randomly from any audio device around him.

As he later found out, glowing in the dark and playing Harry Styles' songs were not his only powers. He had been chosen to spread God's message on Earth to make sure God and angels won the apocalyptic battle against the residents of Hell. Amidst forming new heavenly allies and facing Satan, Clark managed to ask out his crush Amily, who stayed by his side through it all.

The satirical comedy uses religious references to generate humor. It also has eccentric characters and a simple plot for some light-hearted watching. The characters mostly seem unstimulating, but one could argue that that's a part of the show's genre of comedy.

Clark, a shy, simple and sweet person, was balanced by a brash, pill-popping Amily, whose on-the-nose lines kept viewers entertained. In the workplace, the dynamics between Amily and Tom and Amily and Frisbee made for some hilarious scenes. Aside from Clark and Emily, Mohsin and Wendy had their will-they-won't-they romance going on.

Clark and Amily, along with their office colleagues, managed to outsmart Satan at every turn so that Clark could fulfill his job as God's messenger. Other Biblical entities like the spoofed Archangel played by Truesdale and the four horsepeople of the apocalypse also contributed to the show's amusing elements.

Overall, if you're looking for some on-the-nose comedy, tune into God's Favorite Idiot on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far