Criminal Minds: Evolution, the highly-awaited revival series of the popular police procedural crime-drama, Criminal Minds, finally debuted with its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.
Several alumni of Criminal Minds have returned for the reboot series, including fan-favorites Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.
After seeing the chemistry between the two characters on screen, fans have now begun to ship Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia on Twitter.
Twitter is buzzing as Criminal Minds: Evolution fans can't stop shipping Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez
Fans have always wanted to see how Luke and Penelope confess their feelings for each other in Criminal Minds. Now, following their appearance in the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans have gone on a frenzy.
According to many, the chemistry between the two characters is unreal, making them perfect for each other. Many also expressed their disbelief at the fact that Luke and Penelope are still not together as a couple.
From the looks of the above fan tweets, it is quite evident that fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of the series to see how things pan out between these two much-shipped characters.
Learn all about the third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, ahead of its debut on Paramount +
The third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution is all set to be released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on Paramount+.
The upcoming episode has been titled Moose. Matthew Lau has acted as the writer for the episode. However, the director for the episode has not yet been disclosed.
The on-going revival season is the 16th season of the crime drama series and there are a total of 10 episodes in the season. A list of the upcoming episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, along with their release dates, is given below, including episode 3:
- Episode 3 - December 1, 2022
- Episode 4 - December 8, 2022
- Episode 5 - December 15, 2022
- Episode 6 - January 12, 2023
- Episode 7 - January 19, 2023
- Episode 8 - January 26, 2023
- Episode 9 - February 2, 2023
- Episode 10 - February 9, 2023
Who are on the cast list for the reboot series of Criminal Minds?
Apart from Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, the highly promising lead cast list for the reboot series includes Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.
Other recurring cast members entail Josh Stewart as Will LaMontagne Jr., Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Nicholas D'Agosta as Deputy Director Bailey.
Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, arriving on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 1, 2022.