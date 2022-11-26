Criminal Minds: Evolution, the highly-awaited revival series of the popular police procedural crime-drama, Criminal Minds, finally debuted with its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.

Several alumni of Criminal Minds have returned for the reboot series, including fan-favorites Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.

After seeing the chemistry between the two characters on screen, fans have now begun to ship Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia on Twitter.

Betty (Argumentative, Antithetical Dream Girl) @bettysgardenco Luke Alvez is in love with Penelope Garcia. He can’t control his face when she’s around & his feelings are obvious & have been obvious for YEARS. If the COWARDS at paramount don’t give us this super hot woman in a larger body w/ a “traditionally attractive” dude I’m gonna SCREAM! Luke Alvez is in love with Penelope Garcia. He can’t control his face when she’s around & his feelings are obvious & have been obvious for YEARS. If the COWARDS at paramount don’t give us this super hot woman in a larger body w/ a “traditionally attractive” dude I’m gonna SCREAM!

Twitter is buzzing as Criminal Minds: Evolution fans can't stop shipping Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez

Fans have always wanted to see how Luke and Penelope confess their feelings for each other in Criminal Minds. Now, following their appearance in the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans have gone on a frenzy.

According to many, the chemistry between the two characters is unreal, making them perfect for each other. Many also expressed their disbelief at the fact that Luke and Penelope are still not together as a couple.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets here:

ezra🍯 @weltonsboys i can’t believe that i have luke alvez and penelope garcia back like i can’t believe that i have luke alvez and penelope garcia back like

♡ stephanie lopez ♡ faith in the future ♡ @snlopez95 LUKE ALVEZ KISSING PENELOPE GARCIA ON THE CHEEK 🥺 LUKE ALVEZ KISSING PENELOPE GARCIA ON THE CHEEK 🥺😍

Sarah Walkington @23walkington I love Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia I love Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia

mae ミ☆ @longmaehome luke alvez and penelope garcia better be together when i watch the new criminal minds ep tomorrow luke alvez and penelope garcia better be together when i watch the new criminal minds ep tomorrow

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @nawaltalks LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARENT TOGETHER???????? LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARENT TOGETHER????????

ashe 🤎 @ethereaIwander the slow burn of penelope garcia and luke alvez ,,, uGH the slow burn of penelope garcia and luke alvez ,,, uGH

🖤 @rachelgoIdberg one week until i get penelope garcia and luke alvez back so twitter better still be here so i can be annoying about them one week until i get penelope garcia and luke alvez back so twitter better still be here so i can be annoying about them

ezra🍯 @weltonsboys can’t stop thinking about luke alvez and penelope garcia can’t stop thinking about luke alvez and penelope garcia

READ PINNED @couldbegayertbh LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARE TOGETHER IN THE CRIMINAL MINES REVIVAL AND ITS EVERYTHING IVE EVER NEEDED LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARE TOGETHER IN THE CRIMINAL MINES REVIVAL AND ITS EVERYTHING IVE EVER NEEDED

From the looks of the above fan tweets, it is quite evident that fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of the series to see how things pan out between these two much-shipped characters.

Learn all about the third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, ahead of its debut on Paramount +

The third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution is all set to be released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode has been titled Moose. Matthew Lau has acted as the writer for the episode. However, the director for the episode has not yet been disclosed.

The on-going revival season is the 16th season of the crime drama series and there are a total of 10 episodes in the season. A list of the upcoming episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, along with their release dates, is given below, including episode 3:

Episode 3 - December 1, 2022

Episode 4 - December 8, 2022

Episode 5 - December 15, 2022

Episode 6 - January 12, 2023

Episode 7 - January 19, 2023

Episode 8 - January 26, 2023

Episode 9 - February 2, 2023

Episode 10 - February 9, 2023

Who are on the cast list for the reboot series of Criminal Minds?

Apart from Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, the highly promising lead cast list for the reboot series includes Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

Other recurring cast members entail Josh Stewart as Will LaMontagne Jr., Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Nicholas D'Agosta as Deputy Director Bailey.

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, arriving on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes