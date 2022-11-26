Create

"He can’t control his face when she’s around" - Criminal Minds: Evolution fans ship Luke Alvez X Penelope Garcia

By Nikita Nath
Modified Nov 26, 2022 07:00 AM IST
A still from the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution (Image Via TV Promos/YouTube)
Criminal Minds: Evolution, the highly-awaited revival series of the popular police procedural crime-drama, Criminal Minds, finally debuted with its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.

Several alumni of Criminal Minds have returned for the reboot series, including fan-favorites Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.

After seeing the chemistry between the two characters on screen, fans have now begun to ship Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia on Twitter.

Luke Alvez is in love with Penelope Garcia. He can’t control his face when she’s around & his feelings are obvious & have been obvious for YEARS. If the COWARDS at paramount don’t give us this super hot woman in a larger body w/ a “traditionally attractive” dude I’m gonna SCREAM!

Twitter is buzzing as Criminal Minds: Evolution fans can't stop shipping Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez

Fans have always wanted to see how Luke and Penelope confess their feelings for each other in Criminal Minds. Now, following their appearance in the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans have gone on a frenzy.

According to many, the chemistry between the two characters is unreal, making them perfect for each other. Many also expressed their disbelief at the fact that Luke and Penelope are still not together as a couple.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets here:

Get yourself someone who looks at you or reacts the way that Luke Alvez does whenever he sees Penelope Garcia 🥹🥹🥹#CriminalMindsEvolution #CriminalMinds
i can’t believe that i have luke alvez and penelope garcia back like
LUKE ALVEZ KISSING PENELOPE GARCIA ON THE CHEEK 🥺😍
I love Luke Alvez and Penelope Garcia
luke alvez and penelope garcia better be together when i watch the new criminal minds ep tomorrow
LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARENT TOGETHER????????
the slow burn of penelope garcia and luke alvez ,,, uGH
one week until i get penelope garcia and luke alvez back so twitter better still be here so i can be annoying about them
can’t stop thinking about luke alvez and penelope garcia
LUKE ALVEZ AND PENELOPE GARCIA ARE TOGETHER IN THE CRIMINAL MINES REVIVAL AND ITS EVERYTHING IVE EVER NEEDED

From the looks of the above fan tweets, it is quite evident that fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of the series to see how things pan out between these two much-shipped characters.

Learn all about the third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, ahead of its debut on Paramount +

The third episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution is all set to be released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode has been titled Moose. Matthew Lau has acted as the writer for the episode. However, the director for the episode has not yet been disclosed.

youtube-cover

The on-going revival season is the 16th season of the crime drama series and there are a total of 10 episodes in the season. A list of the upcoming episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, along with their release dates, is given below, including episode 3:

  • Episode 3 - December 1, 2022
  • Episode 4 - December 8, 2022
  • Episode 5 - December 15, 2022
  • Episode 6 - January 12, 2023
  • Episode 7 - January 19, 2023
  • Episode 8 - January 26, 2023
  • Episode 9 - February 2, 2023
  • Episode 10 - February 9, 2023

Who are on the cast list for the reboot series of Criminal Minds?

youtube-cover

Apart from Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, the highly promising lead cast list for the reboot series includes Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

Other recurring cast members entail Josh Stewart as Will LaMontagne Jr., Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Nicholas D'Agosta as Deputy Director Bailey.

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, arriving on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

