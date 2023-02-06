"He'd rather be at Dunkin": Hilarious Ben Affleck memes take over Twitter, post actor's viral reactions at Grammys 2023

American actor Ben Affleck has sparked hilarious memes online for his reactions during the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he was seen with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

On February 5, the 50-year-old star and Lopez were seen sitting in the front row of the award ceremony. However, Affleck seemingly looked lost and miserable every time the camera panned on him and Lopez.

His reactions were particularly hilarious when Jennifer Lopez was seen enjoying a musical performance by Stevie Wonder while he just appeared to be standing beside her for the sake of it.

Twitterati feel Ben Affleck would "rather be anywhere else than front row" at the Grammys

After Ben Affleck's reactions went viral, Twitter users had a field day responding to it with hilarious memes and posts. Several users noted his expressions and compared it to funny situations, with one even saying that he looks like "every husband dragged to a work thing" by his wife.

Matt Wilstein @mattwilstein Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground https://t.co/82GwqZneNW

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now https://t.co/OQxA54H9P1

MMBF @MariaMBrittof



#Grammys ben affleck every time jlo tells him they need to go out ben affleck every time jlo tells him they need to go out #Grammys https://t.co/xi89ucWPw8

jennifer @themissjenn Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. https://t.co/V2eZZ14qos

Bianca Teixeira @TheBiancaT Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 https://t.co/dIyoRN0AcJ

CT jones @zoectjones why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break https://t.co/5bauDvP80a

MMBF @MariaMBrittof



#Grammys what’s going through ben affleck’s head right now what’s going through ben affleck’s head right now #Grammys https://t.co/lyB7PViZWa

Mike Scollins @mikescollins Ben Affleck looking around for Dropkick Murphys Ben Affleck looking around for Dropkick Murphys https://t.co/XIy3b4eE5R

𝕍𝕪𝕖 𝔸𝕘𝕣𝕒 @UnlearningL #Grammys If there’s a sunken place for white men Ben Affleck is in it If there’s a sunken place for white men Ben Affleck is in it 😂 #Grammys https://t.co/2eWhseNyax

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Ben Affleck every time the camera shows him and JLo at #GRAMMYs Ben Affleck every time the camera shows him and JLo at #GRAMMYs: https://t.co/Kgkx5V1fB8

For the awards ceremony, Jennifer Lopez donned a dark blue Gucci dress with a deep plunging neckline. The dress was embellished with strands of silver crystals throughout. She completed the look with a diamond necklace from Bulgari, a crystal-embellished clutch, earrings, crystal cuffs, and her massive green diamond engagement ring from Affleck.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck looked dapper in a black suit and a crisp white shirt. He paired the ensemble with a matching vest and a tie.

Jennifer Lopez presented the first award for the night for Best Pop Vocal Album. The contenders for the same were Coldplay, Lizzo, ABBA, Adele, and Harry Styles. It was ultimately won by Styles.

The Grammy Awards 2023 were hosted by Trevor Noah for the third season consecutively.

This year's awards took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Last year, it was held in Las Vegas.

A quick look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship since 2021

Pop Base @PopBase Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding.



“It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” https://t.co/5St1oh40yR

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got romantically involved again in April 2021 and got engaged a year later. This happened for the second time the duo were previously engaged years ago and called it quits at the time.

In July 2022, they held a private ceremony in Las Vegas with only two of their children by their side.

A few weeks later, they had a lavish wedding at Affleck's Georgia property amidst their friends and family.

While several internet users posed videos of Affleck's "miserable" reactions at the event, others also celebrated the happy couple, hailing them for their love and support for one another.

