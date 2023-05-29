"He is so disgusting": Resurfaced video of David Letterman sucking Jennifer Aniston's hair leaves netizens appalled

A conversation between Jennifer Aniston and David Letterman from over 20 years ago has gone viral on the internet. The conversation took place during The David Letterman Show in 1998 and it featured the host sneaking up on Aniston and sucking her hair.

Aniston seemed unhappy about the same and attempted to maintain distance from Letterman, who continued to keep a portion of her hair in his mouth. The actress was spotted holding out her hands to stop Letterman, but she was unsuccessful. Letterman then moved away and gave Aniston a tissue to clean her hair.

The video resurfaced sometime in April, but is continuing to make rounds on the internet even now.

Lost In History @HistoryToLearn David Letterman sucks on a strand of Jennifer Aniston's hair, April, 1998. David Letterman sucks on a strand of Jennifer Aniston's hair, April, 1998. https://t.co/45f5gZGbsw

Although the interview took place many years ago, the video of the same is now trending online. Several netizens have taken to the comments section of @HistoryToLearn's post about the incident to share their thoughts.

They described the host's behavior as "disgusting" and criticized Letterman for disrespecting women's personal space.

Im really HERcules 💋 @Mpumieloves @HistoryToLearn He is so disgusting. This isn’t even the first video I’ve seen of him completely disregarding women’s personal space ew 🤮 imagine your hair smelling like a 60 y/o’s spit @HistoryToLearn He is so disgusting. This isn’t even the first video I’ve seen of him completely disregarding women’s personal space ew 🤮 imagine your hair smelling like a 60 y/o’s spit

Netizens react to David Letterman's behavior on Twitter as video goes viral

David Letterman has been involved in various controversies over the years. Most recently, a clip of him sucking Jennifer Aniston's hair during The David Letterman Show has been doing the rounds on social media.

While the video of the incident went viral on different platforms, the public took to the comments section of @HistoryToLearn's post to express their views.

Netizens react to the video (Image via HistoryToLearn/Twitter)

Netizens react to the video (Image via HistoryToLearn/Twitter)

Netizens react to the video (Image via HistoryToLearn/Twitter)

The David Letterman Show aired on NBC from June 23 to October 24, 1980. It featured several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Steve Allen, Richard Lewis, Jeff Greenfield, Janis Ian, Lionel Hampton, Charles Aznavour, and more.

David Letterman has been criticized for similar actions in the past

David Letterman has been criticized in the past for his inappropriate behavior toward various female celebrities. Back in 1994, he interviewed Madonna, and he asked her to kiss anyone in the audience.

While speaking to Lindsay Lohan in 2013, David changed the theme of the conversation by trying to bring up Lohan's history of substance abuse and the time she had to spend in rehab.

A former writer for David's show Late Night, Nell Scovell, mentioned in an essay for Vanity Fair in 2009 that the show had a hostile work environment for any woman who was hired. In another essay in 2019, Nell mentioned that Letterman has continued to meet her and apologized for his behavior and the shortage of female writers when his show was airing.

The 76-year-old is the head of the production company, Worldwide Pants. He has been featured in the 2005 documentary film, Grizzly Man, which was directed by Werner Herzog. Released on August 12, 2005, the film received positive reviews from critics and audience and grossed around $4.1 million at the box office.

He has made cameo appearances in films that include Cabin Boy, Eddie, Man on the Moon, Strangers with the Candy, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and more. He has also appeared on TV shows like Mork & Mindy, Murphy Brown, The Larry Sanders Show, Seinfeld, The Simpsons, and others.

Poll : 0 votes