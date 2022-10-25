"He had a lot of mental illness": Charles Cullen's friend Amy Loughren shares possible reasons the serial killer chose a dark path

Sometimes there are no concrete reasons for the things that happen, and sometimes there are killers like Charles Cullen, the so-called "angel of death," who is rumored to have murdered over 400 patients by administering dangerous doses of medication while working as a nurse. With 29 confirmed murders, he is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences with no parole.

Director Tobias Lindholm is bringing back Charles Cullen's story to the cinema screens but from a different perspective. The film will follow the nurse who helped bring down the serial killer and got him to confess, helping end his reign. We are talking about Amy Loughren, who showed the world how kindness can be life-changing.

Despite the heinous crimes of Cullen, Amy Loughren often tried to reason why he, too, deserved a chance. She often spoke about the reasons that could have led Charles down the dark path. She even spoke about his mental illnesses in an interview from earlier. Loughren was someone who truly believed that people were good. The Good Nurse will tell her story in detail.

Amy Loughren comments on Charles Cullen's 'dark path'

Amy Loughren discussed the tendencies of her friend Charles Cullen, who she still refers to as a friend, on CBS Morning with Jessica Chastain, the actress playing Loughren in The Good Nurse.

Loughren's kind nature is evident in how she constantly tries to figure out the reason behind the serial killer's motive. But in the process, she also admits that a difficult childhood is not a reason to stray on a path like that.

Answering a question about Charles Cullen's dark path, Loughren said:

"He definitely had a very challenging childhood but that does not excuse anything that he did. I had a challenging childhood. I do believe he was very flawed. I think he had a lot of mental illness.

"He...he even tried to commit suicide, even as a pre-teen. And he started his murderous tendencies even before he was a teenager. Yeah, so I believe it was an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) gone awry."

Charles Cullen had a dark past that was never fully explored. Before entering medicine, Cullen claimed to have a miserable life. He first tried to commit suicide when he was nine, and according to some reports, he tried it another 20 times in his life. He went to the military but was discharged because of another suicide attempt.

He often claimed that he killed victims as a way of mercy. While it is true that some patients were terminally ill, there is enough evidence to believe that some others would have survived if not for Cullen.

Netflix @netflix A harrowing true story, The Good Nurse stars Academy Award Winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Premiering Oct 26, only on Netflix. A harrowing true story, The Good Nurse stars Academy Award Winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Premiering Oct 26, only on Netflix. https://t.co/hQAAD0F7VZ

Amy Loughren eventually got him to confess to the crimes with love and kindness. She said:

"I believe the reason he confessed is because I cared about him...I still cared for his soul. His human part may be a monster, but his soul belongs to God."

He eventually confessed to some murders, but experts say that he could have been the reason behind over 400 deaths. After his confession, Charles Cullen was sentenced to 17 life sentences.

The Good Nurse will cover this story in detail when it drops on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes