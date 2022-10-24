Where is Charles Cullen now? Charges explored ahead of The Good Nurse premiere on Netflix

Notorious serial killer and former nurse Charles Cullen is the focus of Netflix's new crime drama film, The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in the lead roles.

Cullen allegedly confessed to killing 40 patients, many of whom were elderly people, in the various hospitals that he worked at, but only 29 were confirmed. The exact number of victims is not known, and they're believed to be as many as 300-400. Cullen received multiple consecutive life sentences in 2006 and is currently incarcerated at the New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

Charles Cullen's arrest, confession, sentencing, and more details

Charles Cullen was arrested in 2003 after one of his coworkers at Somerset Medical Center named Amy Loughren—who'd grown suspicious of him and informed the police—wore a wire and implicated him.

The former nurse was initially charged with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. Later, during the confession, Cullen admitted to murdering around 40 patients, but authorities could only confirm 29 victims. Although many of his victims were elderly people, as per The Sun, he had also killed patients who were as young as 21.

He was eventually convicted of 29 murders and was handed 11 consecutive life sentences in 2006, along with an additional six for the crimes he committed in Pennsylvania, as per Stamford Advocate. Cullen avoided the death penalty after he'd secured a plea deal, which required him to help authorities identify his remaining victims.

Cullen allegedly killed his patients by injecting them with lethal overdoses of many medicines. According to Crime + Investigation, these included digoxin, insulin, dobutamine, nitroprusside, norepinephrine, and pavulon.

During CBS' 60 Minutes Interview, Charles Cullen said that he considers his crimes to be mercy killings. He said,

''I thought that people aren't suffering anymore, so in a sense, I thought I was helping. My goal here isn't to justify. You know what I did there is no justification. I just think that the only thing I can say is that I felt overwhelmed at the time.''

A quick look at The Good Nurse trailer and cast

In The Good Nurse, Jessica Chastain plays the role of Amy Loughren while Eddie Redmayne portrays Charles Cullen. The official trailer for the film was released by Netflix on September 7, 2022, and it offers a peek into Amy's life as she looks to expose Cullen and bring him to justice.

The trailer opens on an incredibly tense note, with Amy asking Cullen if ''what they're saying is true,'' referring to the crimes he's committed. The gripping trailer briefly touches upon the numerous pivotal events from the film whilst maintaining an eerie tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love.

Apart from Chastain and Redmayne, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting roles like Noah Emmerich as Tim Braun, Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny Baldwin, Kim Dickens as Linda Garran, Malik Yoba as Sam Johnson, and many more.

You can watch The Good Nurse on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

