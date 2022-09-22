"He needs to be forgotten": Twitter users lash out for telling Jeffrey Dahmer's back story in Evan Peters-led Netflix miniseries

The new Netflix crime series about Jeffrey Dahmer, titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, dropped on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The series has received divisive reviews from viewers and critics, with criticism directed towards the show's alleged attempt at humanizing the notorious serial killer.

Fans on Twitter are furious over the series attempting to explore Dahmer's backstory. One user said that Dahmer ''needs to be forgotten.''

spookywhorenxtdoor @dopemusex Let this be the LAST #DahmerNetflix #jeffreydahmer movie! He needs to be forgotten, he doesn’t deserve to be remembered and Hollywood needs to stop treating that pos like a celebrity. Let this be the LAST #DahmerNetflix #jeffreydahmer movie! He needs to be forgotten, he doesn’t deserve to be remembered and Hollywood needs to stop treating that pos like a celebrity.

Twitterati furious over Netflix miniseries exploring Jeffrey Dahmer's backstory

Several viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Many slammed the show, but highlighted actor Evan Peter's performance in the titular role, saying it's important to praise his work without romanticizing Dahmer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

—🪄🎩🐰Aaryn @CAMPIIDOLL i thought the #jeffreydahmer documentary was gonna focus more on the victims.. i’m not watching his childhood so they can victimize him idgaf how he grew up. i thought the #jeffreydahmer documentary was gonna focus more on the victims.. i’m not watching his childhood so they can victimize him idgaf how he grew up. https://t.co/DdOEiZSK0o

Elevated Empress @S1Rosemary It’s annoying how they give a complete back story of this man’s life like we supposed to understand him. We care about the victims and their families how are they getting through this? Their stories should be told #jeffreydahmer It’s annoying how they give a complete back story of this man’s life like we supposed to understand him. We care about the victims and their families how are they getting through this? Their stories should be told #jeffreydahmer

stony morrison, PhD @rrandolphjr if a Black man serially murdered and cannibalized gay white men *and* gained a weird cult following and notoriety for it, I have a suspicion that we would not see that on our TV screens as a pithy allegory about self-discovery, forgiveness, insecurity and abandonment 🙄 if a Black man serially murdered and cannibalized gay white men *and* gained a weird cult following and notoriety for it, I have a suspicion that we would not see that on our TV screens as a pithy allegory about self-discovery, forgiveness, insecurity and abandonment 🙄

Remember the victims.

A tread about each victim and who they were. #DahmerNetflix is out, let’s not romanticize Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is played by Evan Peters.Remember the victims.A tread about each victim and who they were. #DahmerNetflix is out, let’s not romanticize Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is played by Evan Peters. Remember the victims. A tread about each victim and who they were. https://t.co/3NAZpG40Dq

The Dahmer series has received polarizing reviews from critics, with many praising the show for exploring the psyche of one of the most notorious serial killers in history. Some, on the other hand, slammed the show, saying it tries to glorify and romanticize Dahmer.

However, Evan Peters' performance in the lead role garnered almost unanimous praise from critics and fans. Peters told Netflix that he did extensive research as part of his preparation to play the role, including watching Dahmer's interviews, reading police reports and biographies, and more. He said,

''Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did and diving into that. And trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be ery authentic. But in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.''

More details about the show's plot and cast

Dahmer – Monster delves deep into the life of one of America's most notorious serial killers. It explores his childhood life and also focuses on his victims' stories. The frightening trailer for the show offers a peek into the series' disturbing tone that fans of true crime series would certainly find fascinating. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the show, which reads:

''From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.''

Lead actor Evan Peters has essayed a number of memorable roles in various films and shows over the years, including American Horror Story, the X-Men franchise, Pose, Mare of Easttown, WandaVision, and many more. The show also stars Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned, and Michael Beach, among others, in significant supporting roles. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available for streaming on Netflix.

