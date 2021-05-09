“He's gonna get beat up pretty bad” Mike Tyson feels Jake Paul will not win the fight against Floyd Mayweather

With news of Jake Paul's scuffle with Floyd Mayweather Jr. making waves across the internet, it was only a matter of time before boxing legend Mike Tyson weighed in on the situation.

When approached by reporters, the 54-year-old spoke about the Paul brothers' chances in the ring while showing nothing but love for the two. Here's Mike Tyson's take on how Jake Paul would fare against Mr. 50-0 himself.

Mike Tyson doesn't think Jake Paul stands a chance against Mayweather

Approached by TMZ reporters, Mike Tyson was asked what he thought about a Jake Paul vs Mayweather fight and who he thought would win.

I don't know, (Do you care about that fight?) A little bit. (Do you think Jake Paul can win?) No. I think he'd get beat up pretty bad.

When asked if either of the Paul brothers could take Mayweather in the ring, Mike Tyson simply nodded disapprovingly and brushed the question off like a joke.

The reporter then went on to ask Mike Tyson if he'd ever step in the ring against the Paul brothers, to which Mike Tyson had the most wholesome response.

No, I love those guys man. (If you were offered the fight would you take it?) Nah, I love those guys man.

The boxing legend has stated in the past that the Paul brothers have been good for the sport in terms of viewership and even felt that Jake Paul stood a decent chance against Ben Askren in the ring, something Jake Paul made good on, by knocking Ben Askren out within the first round of the match.

Whether or not Mayweather vs Jake Paul will become a reality in the ring remains to be seen.

