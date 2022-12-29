"He's not the person I met many, many years ago": Dionne Warwick weighs in on Donald Trump and Elon Musk

In a recent interview, American singer-songwriter Dionne Warwick opened up about the former US President, who she was once friends with. The singer, often referred to as the Queen of Twitter, also spoke about the recent controversial changes that were made on Twitter after Elon Musk took over.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 82-year-old spoke about Trump and noted:

“Oh, my goodness. I don’t know who this man is. He’s not the person I met many, many years ago, the one I knew when I performed at his casinos or his houses."

She added that she is unsure what has happened to Trump and called him a "frightening entity." Dionne noted that she tries to distance herself from people like that.

She also weighed in on the ongoing controversy on micro-blogging website Twitter, and said:

“I’m going to find out what Mr. Musk has in mind. I’m hoping to have a meeting with him."

The singer said that she wants to ask Musk what was going on in his head and where he was going with his latest decisions. She added that a lot of people have taken off from the platform but she intends on finding out what he is thinking before she decides to stay or leave.

Dionne Warwick is a famous personality on Twitter with over 6 million followers.

Dionne Warwick is a famous personality on Twitter with over 6 million followers. She keeps up with the latest trends on the site and is known for her unapologetic humor. Warwick recently made remarks about Pete Davidson and Leonardo DiCaprio, noting that she would be dating Davidson next.

She also said that Dicapro doesn’t know what he is missing out on as he is highlighted to date women who are 25 or below.

When Dionne Warwick was asked if she was planning on quitting Twitter, she replied:

“It depends on what Mr. Musk says. I don’t jump to conclusions. I had the opportunity to work with (former Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey)."

She said that Dorsey had thanked her for being on Twitter as a "grown up" who showed sense and how she turned it around so that the kids weren't constantly bashing or cursing each other.

She even recently took a poll asking if she should take over Twitter, receiving over 85 per cent of users saying yes.

Speaking about her concerns regarding Twitter, Warwick said,

“Inviting everybody who was crazy to come on back, the disregard for what social media is all about.”

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has rolled out contentious features, with users concerned over his impetus for free speech giving rise to misinformation and harassment.

Dionne Warwick to release documentary on January 1

Warwick is also set to release her documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over on January 1, 2023. The documentary will feature footage of Warwick from her formative years when she partnered with songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The documentary features celebrities including Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Newton-John and former president Bill Clinton who speak about the singer’s legacy in the film.

