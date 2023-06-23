 "He specifically excluded hiring experience pilots": Titan submarine conspiracy detailed thread goes viral in wake of implosion

As news of the Titan submarine imploding makes headlines, internet users have flooded the internet with conspiracy theories. One of them took to Twitter to share how the vessel’s collapse is suspicious as federal agencies are now doing their best to limit visitation rights to the wreckage. The netizen seemingly claimed that the government may have played a role in the disintegration of the sea vehicle similar to a famous conspiracy theory about the Titanic ship. However, the netizen’s claim has not been proven to be true.

The US Coast Guard recently announced that the submarine suffered a “catastrophic implosion” as debris of the same was found around the Titanic site. The agency went on to offer their condolences to the families of the five passengers. It remains unconfirmed as to whether the bodies of the victims will be recovered.

OceanGate, the company that is responsible for the submarine tours also released a statement that announced that the lives of those on board “have sadly been lost.” They added:

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the internet to express curiosity over how the Titan suffered a demise similar to that of the Titanic.

Titan submarine and Titanic conspiracy theory explored

Twitter user @Perpetualmaniac has garnered immense traction online after uploading his own theory about the Titan. He expressed suspicion over the current state of the cubmarine considering how government agencies are doing their best to limit visitation to the Titanic wreckage.

He started off his lengthy Twitter thread by claiming that none of the Titanic survivors mentioned an iceberg. However, they reportedly stated that they heard an “explosion” that “rocked the ship before it sank.” He added that icebergs cannot possible cut through the material which ships are made of.

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: Well if you read the primary sources of from the survivors of the Titanic you'll see a disturbing trend: survivor after survivor doesn't mention an iceberg, they mention an incredible explosion that rocked the ship before it sank.

The internet user went on to detail a conspiracy theory surrounding the Titanic. He stated how renowned businessmen who were against the creation of the US central banking system, which is now called the Federal Reserve were on the Titanic. He then noted that those who were in favour of the Federal System must have played a role in the sinking of the Titanic.

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: So if why would the titanic be blown up?



Well it turns out the industrialists opposed to the creation of the federal reserve were on that ship:



1John Jacob Astor IV:

2Benjamin Guggenhei

3Isidor Straus:

Well it turns out the industrialists opposed to the creation of the federal reserve were on that ship:

1John Jacob Astor IV:
2Benjamin Guggenhei
3Isidor Straus:
4George Dunton Widene

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac Unfortunately for those behind the conspiracy (presumably the current stockholders of the Federal Reserve) the Titanic sits in international waters.



Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: Unfortunately for those behind the conspiracy (presumably the current stockholders of the Federal Reserve) the Titanic sits in international waters.

Unregulated salvage operations can proceed on the titanic. What would they presumably find?

The conspiracy theorist also announced that news outlets are now attempting to uncover the truth behind the Titanic’s wreckage. He shared a picture of an article headline which read:

“A coal fire may have helped sink the Titanic”

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac That the hull “buckling in by an iceberg” is actually a “buckling out by an explosive”.



Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: That the hull "buckling in by an iceberg" is actually a "buckling out by an explosive".

This fact can't be hidden forever, and the media is starting to tease limited disclosures to the public

In the following tweet he went on to reveal how governments around the world were attempting to limit visitation to the Titanic wreckage. This may be due to the secrets of the sinking slowly coming to light.

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: To close this loophole, the internationalist are clamping down on visitation so that no unauthorized persons can visit the titanic wreckage without a permit.

Perpetualmaniac went on to state that he found it suspicious as to how OceanGate, which has been providing tourists with amateur trips to the wreckage is now in a crisis. He revealed that the organization refused to hire professional pilots as they were “50 something white people.”

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: experienced pilots because they were "50 something white people", yet was still permitted.

He went on to add that the submarine crisis may be used as “leverage” to limit visits to the wreckage which is now a UNESCO cultural heritage site.

Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac So what’s going to happen? The people in this submarine likely perished. But I’m open to being wrong.



Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower @Perpetualmaniac: So what's going to happen? The people in this submarine likely perished. But I'm open to being wrong.

But this event will be used as leverage to make the titanic off limits by visitation by the citizens of the west so that the narrative of the Federal Reserve is preserved.

The Twitter user also noted as to how the Rothschild family are OceanGate board members. For those unversed, the famous banking family was pro- centralized banking systems. It is also rumoured that they must have played a role in the sinking of the Titanic as they were supposed to be on board for the Titanic voyage however, they backed out last minute.

It seems like the Twitter user is alleging that the Rothschild have also played a role in the fate of the Titan submarine however, no credible evidence has been released online.

