Does the Titan submersible have a toilet? Inside structure tour goes viral as search for missing Titanic submarine rages on

The rescue mission for the Titanic tourist submersible, Titan, has been ongoing ever since it went missing on Sunday. The fact that the vehicle has a limited oxygen supply has now increased concerns about the wellbeing of those inside it. The submersible also has a small bathroom inside, which is private with a curtain. It is the only area inside the vessel that has a seat.

Gaming expert Matthew Ruddle has revealed that the submersible was controlled by a video games controller that includes a Logitech F710 Wireless PC Gamepad.

According to the latest updates, less than 20 hours of oxygen is now left in Titan. The Canadian P-3 aircraft searching for the vehicle has detected banging noises from the place where the vessel was discovered last time.

Remotely operated vehicles have been sent to the area where the noises were detected. The details have also been shared with the US Navy experts to make further plans for the rescue mission.

Former US pilot Colonel Terry Virts has stated that there are a few factors that can lead to problems inside the vessel. It is being hypothesized that the Titan is possibly stuck somewhere if the emergency systems have failed. An underwater robot has also been sent near the Titanic wreckage to check for the vehicle.

Video of the inner structure goes viral, revealing the real conditions of the submersible

OceanGate recently shared a video on their YouTube channel which revealed the conditions of the submersible inside. It can accommodate five passengers that include a pilot and four crew members. However, except for the toilet, seats have not been installed anywhere else and all the passengers have to sit close to each other on the floor of the vessel.

It comes with emergency oxygen suppy for 96 hours and three screens inside for controls, sonar, and imagery. There is one button that helps the vehicle to turn on or off.

The vehicle's hull is made of carbon fiber and a fiberglass hull has been added for the safety of passengers and electronics. The total weight of the vessel is around 10,432 kg and it can travel at three knots. A live feed of marine life can be enjoyed due to the exterior cameras and the video posted by OceanGate has also revealed that there are handles added to the ceiling.

The length of the vessel is 6.7 metres with a width of 2.8 metres and a height of 2.5 metres. The charge for one person is $250,000 and the submersible was made to be taken to the Titanic wreckage, which is located 3,800 meters deep in the Atlantic.

Brief timeline of what happened to the Titanic tourist submersible

The journey of Titan started on June 18, 2023, at St John's, Newfoundland, Canada. One of the passengers, billionaire Hamish Harding shared the news on Facebook, stating that it is the only manned mission to the Titanic this year.

The submersible was supposed to start its descent at 8 am GMT but it began at 12 pm. However, communication with the vehicle was lost 1 hour and 45 minutes after it went down. The US Coast Guard revealed at 7 pm that the vehicle did not return to the surface.

The rescue mission started on June 19, when US and Canadian ships and planes joined. France has now offered to help with a ship called Atalante which is expected to arrive by Wednesday.

