"He told me he was single": Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols claims NBA star lied about Khloe Kardashian relationship

Maralee Nichols recently drew attention to a statement made to Enews and Daily news, saying that Tristan Thompson lied to her while they were together about not dating Khloe Kardashian.

Nichols claimed that Tristan Thompson said he was 'single and co-parenting then.' The trainer further added that she would never have gotten involved with Tristan if she thought he was in a relationship.

The statement was made right after Tristan Thompson's attempt to have the paternity case conducted in Houston, Texas.

The only 'goal' for Maralee was to raise their son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment, without drawing any attention to herself during the pregnancy.

"Because I feel I must defend my character" adds Maralee in an interview amidst Tristan Thompson drama

Maralee Nichols, in an interview with 'Daily mail' denied all media reports which stated the 'inaccuracies' about the situation.

Previously, in a TMZ report, Tristan Thompson claimed in court that according to him, Nichols had violated a confidentiality order.

Nichols added:

"I have not at any point released - nor have I directed anyone else to release - any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him."

Nichols further added:

"I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character."

Contrary to previous interviews, Maralee claims Tristan Thompson was the first to invite her to his house party in Encino, California in 2020, followed by Christmas, New Year's Day and his birthday in March.

She claimed:

"I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me, I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle."

She further revealed that:

"I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston".

The former trainer, after learning about her pregnancy, went to see Thompson in Boston and said:

“I told him the news of my pregnancy in person in North Carolina. Despite the challenges that I knew I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby.”

Tristan Thompson shares 3-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe and 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

