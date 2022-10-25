"He tried to make money": Lionel Dahmer book sales come under scrutiny as he considers suing Netflix

Lionel Dahmer, father of the infamous serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, has expressed interest in suing the hit drama docuseries about his son.

Dahmer’s caretaker came forward announcing that the frenzy over the recent Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was the reason behind doing so. Since then, netizens have taken to social media to slam the father for profiting off of his son’s gruesome killings.

Tanya💫 @venusianqueen_ dia @twinkologian People confused about this but considering millions of people now think his father contributed to this by teaching him taxidermy and picking up roadkill (two things he never did) I would probably sue too. And this is why that show should’ve never been made. twitter.com/domislivenews/… People confused about this but considering millions of people now think his father contributed to this by teaching him taxidermy and picking up roadkill (two things he never did) I would probably sue too. And this is why that show should’ve never been made. twitter.com/domislivenews/… Lionel Dahmer decided to release a book to capitalise off his son’s notoriety and had the nerve to try and depict the victims in it. Rather than hanging his head in shame he tried to make money. He’s just found a new opportunity to get more he doesn’t care about the doc twitter.com/twinkologian/s… Lionel Dahmer decided to release a book to capitalise off his son’s notoriety and had the nerve to try and depict the victims in it. Rather than hanging his head in shame he tried to make money. He’s just found a new opportunity to get more he doesn’t care about the doc twitter.com/twinkologian/s…

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Dahmer’s caretaker stated that the father was not approached by the streaming giant for permission. The caretaker also claimed that Dahmer is hoping to file a lawsuit against Netflix or possibly the production team of the hit show.

The caretaker stated:

“I’ve personally talked to a few lawyers and we’ve talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we’ve seen. Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix.”

Along with the limited series, Netflix also released a docuseries titled Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which reportedly left Lionel Dahmer a “nervous wreck.”

Netizens react to Lionel Dahmer profiting over his son’s murders

Internet users have expressed their disinterest over the 86-year-old writing his own memoir. Many claimed that this was simply his way of making earnings through the gruesome 17 killings his son committed. Some also blamed Lionel Dahmer for his son’s vile acts.

Check out some of these tweets below:

🌸 @Mpumieloves @domislivenews I don’t believe that Lionel Dahmer is 100% innocent. Let’s not pretend that he did not immediately think of ways to capitalize off of his son. He wrote a book and went on a nation wide tour of interviews. He’s just looking for his next quick buck @domislivenews I don’t believe that Lionel Dahmer is 100% innocent. Let’s not pretend that he did not immediately think of ways to capitalize off of his son. He wrote a book and went on a nation wide tour of interviews. He’s just looking for his next quick buck https://t.co/3NA21ABhZR

Tyler Nakata @TJNakata @christycelest @PopCrave He didn’t willingly give them the profits. Lmao He tried profiting off of his son’s murders, so he should just keep his mouth shut. @christycelest @PopCrave He didn’t willingly give them the profits. Lmao He tried profiting off of his son’s murders, so he should just keep his mouth shut.

thot buster 3000 @brightfeathermf christy @dreaminofoceans @PopCrave Just an FYI, Lionel Dahmer wrote a memoir about his son’s killings back in 94 and gave a large portion of the profits to the victim’s families. Since then he’s kept out of the public eye until most recently in 2020. This man takes every opportunity to- @PopCrave Just an FYI, Lionel Dahmer wrote a memoir about his son’s killings back in 94 and gave a large portion of the profits to the victim’s families. Since then he’s kept out of the public eye until most recently in 2020. This man takes every opportunity to- Just an FYI, this is a bs lie and Lionel Dahmer had no problem ignoring his son for most of his life and then profiting off of his murders by blaming Jeffrey’s mother, which Oprah publicly called him out for. Oh and he was sued and forced to give those donations lol. twitter.com/dreaminofocean… Just an FYI, this is a bs lie and Lionel Dahmer had no problem ignoring his son for most of his life and then profiting off of his murders by blaming Jeffrey’s mother, which Oprah publicly called him out for. Oh and he was sued and forced to give those donations lol. twitter.com/dreaminofocean…

jordan 🃏❤️‍🔥 @jordanlzbth dia @twinkologian People confused about this but considering millions of people now think his father contributed to this by teaching him taxidermy and picking up roadkill (two things he never did) I would probably sue too. And this is why that show should’ve never been made. twitter.com/domislivenews/… People confused about this but considering millions of people now think his father contributed to this by teaching him taxidermy and picking up roadkill (two things he never did) I would probably sue too. And this is why that show should’ve never been made. twitter.com/domislivenews/… just a reminder lionel dahmer is scum and he wrote his book and is suing netflix purely for the money 🫶🏼 he’s using the crimes his son committed for his own personal gain. do not idolize him either twitter.com/twinkologian/s… just a reminder lionel dahmer is scum and he wrote his book and is suing netflix purely for the money 🫶🏼 he’s using the crimes his son committed for his own personal gain. do not idolize him either twitter.com/twinkologian/s…

Jack Coogan @coogar881 @PopCrave Are we going to act like Lionel Dahmer isn’t just as guilty of trying to profit off his son? How many book deals, TV spots, and other appearances does he get to do before we get to criticize him? @PopCrave Are we going to act like Lionel Dahmer isn’t just as guilty of trying to profit off his son? How many book deals, TV spots, and other appearances does he get to do before we get to criticize him?

Melanin Monroe @MurrelKaykay @twinkologian I don’t care for Dahmer or his father. My only concern is the victims. They didn’t get any compensation out of this film and had to relive that experience all over again. @twinkologian I don’t care for Dahmer or his father. My only concern is the victims. They didn’t get any compensation out of this film and had to relive that experience all over again.

gene @burnergene007 @PopCrave - done a better job not glorifying dahmer. truly showing you how gross he was. lionel should not sue and/or profit off anything jeff did. unless he’s giving the money BACK TO the victims families, he can stfu. he wrote a book trying to profit off it as soon as it happened - @PopCrave - done a better job not glorifying dahmer. truly showing you how gross he was. lionel should not sue and/or profit off anything jeff did. unless he’s giving the money BACK TO the victims families, he can stfu. he wrote a book trying to profit off it as soon as it happened -

Matthew Jean-Pierre @therealemjaypea @Farmer_Boycie @PopCrave @shivster28 Sorry yeah I wasn’t clear there. I was agreeing with you mate. It’s pot kettle with Lionel Dahmer because as you say he wrote a book about it which certainly was to sensationalise the murders and he obviously didn’t watch the Netflix drama because it didn’t glamorise any of it. @Farmer_Boycie @PopCrave @shivster28 Sorry yeah I wasn’t clear there. I was agreeing with you mate. It’s pot kettle with Lionel Dahmer because as you say he wrote a book about it which certainly was to sensationalise the murders and he obviously didn’t watch the Netflix drama because it didn’t glamorise any of it.

alex hamilton @SKRollins Lionel Dahmer should sue not just for the portrayal of him as having helped make his son a serial killer but the way they make his book look like OJ’s If I Did It book Lionel Dahmer should sue not just for the portrayal of him as having helped make his son a serial killer but the way they make his book look like OJ’s If I Did It book

More details about Lionel Dahmer’s book- A Father’s Story

Dahmer’s decision to now reportedly file a lawsuit against Netflix comes as a surprise because he himself wrote a book about his son Jeffrey Dahmer. A Father’s Story was published in 1994, a year just before the serial killer’s passing. The book mostly entails how Dahmer approached the horrific crimes, struggling to come to terms with what his son did.

The book mostly focuses on Lionel Dahmer’s confusion over what led his son to commit such gruesome killings. In the book, Dahmer blames himself for his son’s vile acts.

Lionel's book A Father's Story (Image via Getty Images)

The book goes on to explain the behind-the-scenes of Jeffrey Dahmer’s trial, where the father places himself in his son’s shoes.

Good Reads describes the book as:

“A Father’s Story cannot claim to have discovered the ultimate solution to the enigma of either the criminal or his deeds. It is, in fact, not the story of Jeffrey Dahmer at all, but of a father who, by slow, incremental degrees, came to realise the saddest truth that any parent may ever know: that following some unknowable process, his child had somewhere crossed the line that divides the human from the monstrous.”

It added that Dahmer’s book does not attempt to change the narrative of the events that transpired, but is a “haunting confession- the searing account of a man who never relented in his effort to fathom the deepest quarters of his son’s affliction, even as they pointed to his own.”

The recent Netflix show suggested that families of all the 17 victims wanted to sue Lionel Dahmer for making profits through his book. However, only two families sued him in real life for portraying their lives without permission. The book ended up not making enough money to contribute to the families of the victims.

Lionel Dahmer has mostly remained out of the public eye. The last time he sat down for an interview was in the 2020 documentary Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster. He now lives in Seville, Ohio with his second wife, Shari.

