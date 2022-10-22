Where does Lionel Dahmer live? Jeffrey Dahmer's father reportedly looking to sue Netflix for glamorizing son's crimes

Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer, is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit against Netflix for glamorizing his son's crimes in two of the platforms' series. The series' in question are Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and accompanying docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Lionel’s assistant, who was only identified as Jeb, told a US publication that Netflix did not contact the former for either of the shows.

Jeb also mentioned that they have already spoken to lawyers and discussed the idea of filing a lawsuit against the production team of the show and Netflix. He said that Lionel and his attorney are "gathering information" and looking at a possible lawsuit against either Netflix or the series' production team.

Jeb further added:

“Everyone is saying that if there was zero correspondence you seek damages. There was zero care whatsoever about Lionel’s wellbeing.”

Lionel Dahmer, who reportedly lives in rural Ohio, has refused to speak in public ever since the Netflix series led to renewed interest in his son. However, sources close to him have claimed that the situation has made him a “nervous wreck.”

The Milwaukee serial killer’s father has also reportedly placed “No Trespassing” signs at his property after fans of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story started showing up at his residence.

Lionel Dahmer had published a memoir to raise awareness among parents about warning signs in their kids

Lionel Dahmer made headlines after his son Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for his crimes in 1991, and he made several media appearances to speak about his son. In a 1994 interview, Lionel told Oprah Winfrey that he visited Jeffrey in prison at least once a month and spoke with him on the phone at least once a week.

He said that him and Jeffrey got "very close" after the latter was arrested. The father also said that he loved his son and would always stick by him.

That same year, Lionel published a memoir titled A Father's Story, to raise awareness amongst parents about warning signs in their child. He also told Winfrey that he attempted to understand the reason behind Jeffrey’s monstrous actions.

Lionel took all kinds of things into consideration as he wondered why his son did what he did. From environmental to genetic issues to medications to media violence, Lionel tried to dig deep to understand what led Jeffrey Dahmer to commit his crimes.

During an interview with CNN's Larry King, Lionel Dahmer said that he and his ex-wife, Jeffrey's mother, were unaware that Jeffrey was collecting dead animals as a teenager. He said:

“We found out that he had been collecting at the age of 12 to 14 — you know, when your hormones are ranging, puberty — he was collecting dead animals, road kill, riding around the rural roads and collecting them in bags.”

He also told King that he never wanted to change his last name following his son’s conviction as he was proud of his name. Dahmer said that his father was a teacher and barber who "brought himself up from the bootstraps." Noting that he has a "very good ancestry," Dahmer said that he wouldn't be changing his last name.

Lionel Dahmer's last public interview was in the 2020 Investigation Discovery docuseries Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.

The show revealed that Lionel wrote a letter to Judge William Gardner in 1990, asking him to give Jeffrey some treatment before his release after being convicted of assault for the first time in 1989.

Lionel said that he had reservations about Jeffrey's chances after his release and faced an "extremely frustrating time" as he tried to get his son some kind of treatment.

The letter further read:

“I sincerely hope that you might intervene in some way to help my son, who I love very much and for whom I want a better life. I do feel, though, that this may be our last chance to initiate something lasting and that you can hold the key.”

Unfortunately, Jeffrey Dahmer was released from prison in 1990, two months before the expected date.

In the 2020 documentary, Lionel Dahmer also mentioned that he was devastated when his son was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994. He said that son's death affected him "very gravely."

Lionel Dahmer moved away from the public eye following his appearance in the 2020 documentary. According to the Ohio Resident Database, the 86-year-old lives with his second wife, Shari Jordan, in Seville, Ohio. As per Seventeen, he has been registered to vote in Medina County since August 2004.

What did Lionel Dahmer say about Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

As the controversial but popular series continued to make news, Lionel Dahmer revealed that he was planning to sue Netflix for glamorizing his son’s crimes.

His assistant Jeb told a US publication that the series has failed to portray Lionel’s character in a fair light. According to Jeb, Lionel was a caring father who was trying to do what he could in a "time of uncertainty." Lionel believes that the series shouldn't have been made as the information that needs to be public is available in his book.

Jeb noted that "everything else is just glamorized and provides attention to details that aren’t proven fact.” He went on to say that none of this has been good for Lionel, who refuses to say more on the matter.

Jeb also denied the claims that Lionel Dahmer has profited off the renewed hype surrounding his son following the Netflix series. Lionel reportedly hasn't made a single dime of any of the series.

Jeb added that Lionel will have to pay extra to stop all of this. He also noted that there were rumors of Lionel having sold Jeffrey's glasses for $150,000 but clarified that it was untrue.

The assistant further claimed that Netflix used videos for the new docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes without Lionel’s permission or knowledge. He said that Jeffrey's attorney's assistant recorded almost everything and sold the videos to the series' makers without contacting Lionel in "any way, shape or form."

Netflix is yet to respond to Lionel Dahmer’s claims at the time of writing.

