“He wasn’t funny last time”: Twitter reacts as Dave Chappelle set to return as SNL host

Dave Chappelle is all set to appear once again as the host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This will be Dave's third time hosting the series. Following a major US election, the comedian will host SNL with musical guest Black Star.

This becomes especially significant given Dave's penchant for making 'witty' observations about the political landscape. Chappelle previously appeared on SNL on November 12, 2016, shortly after Donald Trump was elected President. Following that, he appeared on SNL after Joe Biden defeated Trump.

While many are happy to see him back, others have mixed feelings. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

“Dave again? He wasn’t funny last time. #SNL.”

Netizens have mixed feelings about Dave Chappelle's return to Saturday Night Live after a two-year absence

Comedian Amy Schumer was the first to announce Chappelle's return to the show. Chapelle's return was confirmed further today, November 6, 2022, when the show's handle published an announcement post.

Following that, netizens were quick to express their feelings about Chapelle's return on social media. One social media user said:

“I love SNL. I've been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move. You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book an proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment.”

However, many citizens also appreciated the comedian, with one user saying:

“Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians still around today. But all i mostly see is salt from the replies. This is what SNL gets for pandering to these people for YEARS. And people like me are coming back to SNL, even with this guest. I'm just laughing.”

Aside from political jokes, Chappelle is known for making frequent digs at the trans community, which has landed him in hot water in the past. One user's comment read:

“It’s uncool of #SNL to give transphobe Dave Chappelle a platform.”

Dave was removed from Netflix after employees demanded that he be removed for his comments against the transgender community in the 2021 Netflix special, The Closer. Conversely, Chappelle was unrepentant for his remarks on the show, saying:

“I said what I said. It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about.”

SNL, which is now in its 49th season, debuted with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

