"Like an extra bad Amy Schumer movie": Racist bridesmaid video takes TikTok by storm, leaves internet shocked

A TikTok video of a racist bridesmaid at her friend's wedding recently took the internet by storm.

TikTok user Tori, who goes by @browneyed_beautee, and the groom's sister, originally posted the video, but when it started getting traction, the user made their account private.

The video has made its way across all social media platforms, including Twitter, and has already gained over 8.9 million views and over 11.5 thousand comments.

Amanda @AmandaH53287213 @notcapnamerica Like an extra bad Amy Schumer movie….this was horrifying to watch I was cringing the whole time @notcapnamerica Like an extra bad Amy Schumer movie….this was horrifying to watch I was cringing the whole time

The speech has left the internet horrified with secondhand embarrassment.

"I'm not gonna be racist guys," the TikTok speech that left many cringing

The video in question starts with the speaker, who is apparently a good friend of the bride, getting geared up for a heartfelt speech dedicated to the bride and the groom. She starts by introducing herself, and that's when things start getting awkward:

“Hi, I’m Shannon, I’ve known Tracy for...oh god...”

She needed to be promted that she knew the bride for nine years. Shannon continued by explaining that she doesn't know the groom, Anthony, well, but the bride, Tracy, talks about him a lot. She continues with a fake eye-roll:

"She'd be like 'Oh, Anthony this, Anthony that,' and I'm like, 'I don't care."

She then goes on to compliment the "cute couple", and awkwardly asks the groom to "take care of my girl (bride)" otherwise she "knows where he lives." This is where things take a turn for the worse when she turns to the crowd and says:

"I'm not gonna be racist, guys, I'm just saying! You guys are outstepping the stereotype and I love it."

At this point, she turns into a comedic bit by snapping her fingers and jokingly saying, "I'm going to be racist" in a fake African-American accent. She ended the speech by adding:

"You guys, I swear, I love Black people. You guys. Are. The. Best. My own daughter’s great-aunt is like, the best woman. You guys are amazing, I love you. I love you guys. Bless you black people."

"What…the hell…did I just watch?" social media reacts

Needless to say, neitizens reacted to the TikTok video in question with some sarcastic and hilarious Tweets and comments about the trainwerck of a speech.

Tracy (she/her) @littlecrane @notcapnamerica I have to assume everyone clapping at the end really hard was because she handed the mic off? @notcapnamerica I have to assume everyone clapping at the end really hard was because she handed the mic off?

☠️Tara Bones☠️ @THstraya2017 @CrossBiddy @notcapnamerica I just saw this in Tik tok and I had to take embarrassment breaks. It’s horrible. @CrossBiddy @notcapnamerica I just saw this in Tik tok and I had to take embarrassment breaks. It’s horrible.

Some tweets started using hilarious memes to express their horror. One netizen referenced a meme of Thanos from Marvel movies, saying:

Despite the drama on social media, the user who posted the TikTok video said in the comments that the "wedding went great" despite the speech.

“Y’all the wedding still went on and it was a great time!”

She posted a TikTok video of another friend with a genuinely heartwarming and rendering speech. She even uploaded a text message conversation of the bride's reaction to Shannon's speech. The bride was certainly not happy.

This is not the first time a video of a wedding speech has gone viral. In 2020, a Reddit user put up a post detailing why her mother was kicked out of her wedding reception after another horrible speech. The mother made some terrible jibes at the bride, including bringing up her medical issues.

Well, irrespective of what happened, we just want to congratulate Anthony and Tracy and wish them a great life together.

