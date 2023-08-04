Head to Head on Netflix ending explained: What happened to Latifa and Darwish? 

Head to Head was released on Netflix on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The film is directed by Malik Nejer and written by Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini. It stars Abdulaziz Alshehri, Adel Radwan, Ida Alkusay, Mohammad Alqass, Riyad Alsalhani, Zyad Alamri, Saleh Al Khalaqi, and Ahmed Kaabi.

According to IMDB, the synopsis of Head to Head reads:

"Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure."

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

By the end of the film, Darwish didn't just manage to save Saroub, his father, Fayadh, and Khuffash, he even terminated the evil Jack of Diamond, who turned out to be Latifa's biological father.

Darwish and Latifa were in love and the latter hid the truth from the former to protect him. However, in the end, Darwish shot the crime boss down. The lovers got married at the end of the film.

Head to Head on Netflix ending explained: How was Jack of Diamond killed?

In Head to Head, Darwish was shocked to spot Latifa at Jack of Diamond’s place. Apparently, she was Jack of Diamond’s daughter all along. She hid the truth from Darwish because she loved him and didn't want their relationship to end. Jack of Diamond was a crime boss and Latifa did not want to lose the love of her life because of her father.

Her plan was to retrieve the Russian egg, take some case, and flee from her home. Everything would have gone according to plan if the confusion at the airport had not occurred. When Latifa honestly told everything to Darwish, he was speechless.

He needed some time to calm down and think everything through. He returned to the hotel only to find the body of the old man missing. He was then suddenly knocked out by a stranger.

It was then revealed that Darwish and Ghadra had been kidnapped by Lughman because he was frustrated with everything. Abu Ghadra was supposed to pay back his debt but way too much time had already passed. Lughman ignited an explosive but when Latifa showed up, he diffused it. Latifa wanted to rescue Darwish by distracting her father. She devised a plan that allowed him to enter her father's mansion.

Darwish rescued Saroub, his father, Fayadh and Khuffash. Latifa too entered the mansion, but took her deceased mother's only picture. Suddenly, Jack of Diamond showed up. He was furious that Latifa was going behind his back to be with Darwish.

However, Darwish was nearby and saw what was transpiring. Before the crime boss could do anything, Darwish heroically shot him in the head. Latifa’s father was thus killed, bringing an end to the chaos.

The film ended with Latifa and Darwish's wedding.

The Head to Head end credit stated that Khuffash moved out of the city and began leading a royal life. The Russian egg got sent to a museum. Lugman and Abu Ghadra opened a cat shelter and Fayadh began working with Mando at his car repair shop.

Head to Head is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide. It was released on Netflix on Thursday, August 3, 2023.