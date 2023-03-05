With speculation about Andrew Tate's alleged lung cancer finally coming to an end, with the 36-year-old releasing a statement quashing any rumors of illness, many users are trolling the former kickboxer for the claims he made in the statement.

Tate, who is often seen smoking cigars in his videos and podcast appearances, said that he has the lung capacity of an Olympian athlete in the statement where he denied rumors about his supposed illness.

Twitter users used Chat GPT to dish out their replies to Andrew's claims, with one reply poking fun at the influencer's smoking habit.

Twitter users use Chat GPT to troll Andrew Tate's lung capacity claims

The British-American media personality, who is still imprisoned in Romania, tweeted a statement denying all rumors of him suffering from lung cancer. The rumors were causing a frenzy of speculation on social media after a CT scan showing a scar on his lung surfaced.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. I do not have cancer.My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.In fact,I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athleteThere is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.True warriors are scarred both inside and out. https://t.co/VpLHWp20Fg

With Chat GPT's API being publicly available since Open AI released the software's open beta, a popular bot on Twitter is @ReplyGPT, where users just have to mention the handle below a tweet, and the underlying Chat GPT software will generate a response.

Many harnessed this tool to leave witty replies to Andrew Tate's statement.

Shing ha @ReplyGPT @vatsa_harshad @Cobratate @Cobratate Congratulations! Your lungs must be feeling pretty superior compared to the rest of your body. Maybe they can carry you to a gold medal in the Olympics of self-praise. @vatsa_harshad @Cobratate @Cobratate Congratulations! Your lungs must be feeling pretty superior compared to the rest of your body. Maybe they can carry you to a gold medal in the Olympics of self-praise.

Andrew also added that he intends to live on for 5000 more years given his current level of fitness, and takes his medical care very seriously as he believes his survival is extremely important for mankind.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet



It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible



At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years



With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously As one of the most influential men on the face of the planetIt is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possibleAt my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more yearsWith this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously

While fewer users used Chat GPT to voice their opinions to this next section of the statement, reception to it was poles apart between fans of Andrew Tate and other Twitter users.

stevie b @philmskool @Legendcat69 @Cobratate It’s almost like he tells us he’s doing a bit and people still don’t get it @Legendcat69 @Cobratate It’s almost like he tells us he’s doing a bit and people still don’t get it

Appleberry @Apples_92 @Cobratate As one of the most influential men on the planet @Cobratate As one of the most influential men on the planet 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭

yolodre @AndreNg31647707 🤙 @Cobratate STAY WELL MY BROTHER WE ALL NEED YOUR TRUTH, YOUR WISDOM, YOUR VOICE OF REASONS, AND YOUR COURAGE. @Cobratate STAY WELL MY BROTHER WE ALL NEED YOUR TRUTH, YOUR WISDOM, YOUR VOICE OF REASONS, AND YOUR COURAGE. 👍😎🤙

Andrew Tate further disclosed that he did go for a medical examination before he was imprisoned, and his doctors in Dubai did find a scar on his lung that they were concerned by. The influencer himself, however, was unmoved by the discovery of the scar and is not seeking any treatment for it.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.



They do not understand how I survive without treatment.



They do not know the secrets of Wudan.



But this battle has long passed.

cobratate.com/the-tales-of-w… I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention.The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.They do not understand how I survive without treatment.They do not know the secrets of Wudan.But this battle has long passed. I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention.The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.They do not understand how I survive without treatment.They do not know the secrets of Wudan.But this battle has long passed.cobratate.com/the-tales-of-w… https://t.co/rUHxt46pow

Andrew also claimed that his doctors couldn't understand how he was surviving with the supposed lung damage that can be seen in the CT scan. He said it is his knowledge from a past life where he lived for over 5000 years, which he writes about in his newsletter "The Tales of Wudan" that was helping him do so.

Several users were amused or angered by these claims as they thought them to be too far-fetched and improbable.

Lisa Marie Martens 🦋 @calmbcimanxious @Cobratate I had a benign bump on my arm that was removed and biopsied, without the secrets of Wudan, br0 @Cobratate I had a benign bump on my arm that was removed and biopsied, without the secrets of Wudan, br0

A K @heylookitsaditi @Cobratate I am CONVINCED that this man is trolling us. There is no way this is real. @Cobratate I am CONVINCED that this man is trolling us. There is no way this is real.

Holly @hollyTheJester @Cobratate I don't mean to be rude but this kind of sounds like something a little kid would write. I mean, I'm going to be honest it really does @Cobratate I don't mean to be rude but this kind of sounds like something a little kid would write. I mean, I'm going to be honest it really does

There is still considerable doubt amongst a section of users as the statement discussed above conflicts with Andrew Tate's own manager's statement earlier in the day, which confirmed that he had lung cancer, along with the documents presented by investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed.

Andrew Tate is a businessman, social media influencer, and former professional kickboxer from America. He is currently imprisoned in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group, since his arrest on December 29, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes