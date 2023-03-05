“Healthiest chain smoker I ever heard of”: ChatGPT-based AI trolls Andrew Tate for recent lung cancer announcement

With speculation about Andrew Tate's alleged lung cancer finally coming to an end, with the 36-year-old releasing a statement quashing any rumors of illness, many users are trolling the former kickboxer for the claims he made in the statement.
Tate, who is often seen smoking cigars in his videos and podcast appearances, said that he has the lung capacity of an Olympian athlete in the statement where he denied rumors about his supposed illness.
Twitter users used Chat GPT to dish out their replies to Andrew's claims, with one reply poking fun at the influencer's smoking habit.
Twitter users use Chat GPT to troll Andrew Tate's lung capacity claims
The British-American media personality, who is still imprisoned in Romania, tweeted a statement denying all rumors of him suffering from lung cancer. The rumors were causing a frenzy of speculation on social media after a CT scan showing a scar on his lung surfaced.
With Chat GPT's API being publicly available since Open AI released the software's open beta, a popular bot on Twitter is @ReplyGPT, where users just have to mention the handle below a tweet, and the underlying Chat GPT software will generate a response.
Many harnessed this tool to leave witty replies to Andrew Tate's statement.
Andrew also added that he intends to live on for 5000 more years given his current level of fitness, and takes his medical care very seriously as he believes his survival is extremely important for mankind.
While fewer users used Chat GPT to voice their opinions to this next section of the statement, reception to it was poles apart between fans of Andrew Tate and other Twitter users.
Andrew Tate further disclosed that he did go for a medical examination before he was imprisoned, and his doctors in Dubai did find a scar on his lung that they were concerned by. The influencer himself, however, was unmoved by the discovery of the scar and is not seeking any treatment for it.
Andrew also claimed that his doctors couldn't understand how he was surviving with the supposed lung damage that can be seen in the CT scan. He said it is his knowledge from a past life where he lived for over 5000 years, which he writes about in his newsletter "The Tales of Wudan" that was helping him do so.
Several users were amused or angered by these claims as they thought them to be too far-fetched and improbable.
There is still considerable doubt amongst a section of users as the statement discussed above conflicts with Andrew Tate's own manager's statement earlier in the day, which confirmed that he had lung cancer, along with the documents presented by investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed.
Andrew Tate is a businessman, social media influencer, and former professional kickboxer from America. He is currently imprisoned in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group, since his arrest on December 29, 2022.