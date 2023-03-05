What did Joe Rogan say about Andrew Tate? Mohammed Hijab shared thoughts on former’s comments

Andrew Tate has been the subject of extensive debate and discussion since his meteoric rise to fame, with Joe Rogan being the latest to join a string of public figures weighing in on the former's content and views.

While Tate is still imprisoned, a fan-run handle, @morpheusresist, has tweeted a clip from episode 1920 of the Joe Rogan Experience, where Rogan shared his views on Andrew's content while reacting to the news of the latter's arrest.

The clip, which also includes British-Egyptian influencer Mohammad Hijab's reaction to Rogan's views, has garnered a lot of traffic on social media, drawing wide reactions from fans.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist Mohammed Hijab shares his thoughts on what Joe Rogan said about Andrew Tate



Here’s what they said… Mohammed Hijab shares his thoughts on what Joe Rogan said about Andrew Tate Here’s what they said… https://t.co/5ENR3EiLZq

Joe Rogan analyzes Andrew Tate's formula for success: Mohammad Hijab reacts

(clip starts at 1:25, full episode only available on Spotify)

In conversation with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, this episode of the Joe Rogan Experience was released a week after Andrew Tate's arrest on December 29, 2022.

After saying that the allegations against Tate should be thoroughly vetted in court, Rogan offered his opinion on Andrew's online image.

"I know a lot of what he does is theater..a lot of what he does is very like satire. He plays the role of this boastful misogynist who smokes cigars and drives Lamborghinis, and that's his thing."

Joe then went on to explain how the 36-year-old British American influencer successfully monetized his online presence:

"And because of that he's amassed an amazing amount of money, and he's done it by doing this character, this online persona."

After arguing that much of Andrew Tate's content was an online persona created for financial gain, Rogan went on to say that he was quite fascinated by Andrew's views outside of his online persona.

(continued) "But then also says very wise things. He says ridiculous shxt, but also says really interesting things. He's a very smart guy."

Rogan also discussed Andrew Tate's podcast with Patrick Bet-David, where he felt that one could see the depth in Tate's way of seeing the world.

"..and so he had him on for a long conversation. They talk for hours. And you get to see this is a very intelligent and calculated guy."

Rogan concluded by saying that even though he disagrees with Andrew on a number of issues, and while certain members of Tate's own audience may not agree with his personal views on certain subjects, the latter's success and popularity are undeniable, Rogan said.

"You might not agree with his message. You might not agree with all the misogynistic stuff. You might not agree with it.. and I don't agree with it. You might not agree with all the crazy antics, but, you can't deny that that's been incredibly successful because it resonates with a lot of young men who don't feel represented in the media."

Mohammad Hijab also weighed in on Rogan's views, where he largely agreed with the podcaster's stance on Andrew Tate's persona.

"Now I think some of what he said there, is actually quite on the mark. For example, mentioning that it's a theatrical performance of some sort, like he's got almost a WWE character that he brings out for the masses, and that's something he has put on the record."

Mohammed also went on to say that if it weren't for the "WWE character" that Andrew Tate put up on social media, as Rogan said, he wouldn't have been able to reach the level of fame and success that he has.

"If it wasn't for that WWE character, he wouldn't have been able to amass the following that he's amassed, rise to prominence in such an exponential way as he has..and become a role model to so many young people, for better or for worse."

Many of Andrew Tate's fans felt that the stance that both Rogan and Mohammad Hijab took was a rather soft one and criticized them for the same.

Dido @EWetshy @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab Naaah Fukc Joe for even trying to still put Andrew in the dark. Making him look like a joke. Joe can’t even make up his mind on what his actually saying. One min his smart the other his a misogynist. Which one is he. Sdfu Joe. You’re losing it now. You have nothing on the man. @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab Naaah Fukc Joe for even trying to still put Andrew in the dark. Making him look like a joke. Joe can’t even make up his mind on what his actually saying. One min his smart the other his a misogynist. Which one is he. Sdfu Joe. You’re losing it now. You have nothing on the man.

Another section of Andrew Tate supporters disagreed with Joe Rogan's assertion that the latter creates an online persona solely for his audience.

Emory Andrew Tate III ( Morpheus) @AdiSamar123 @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab I slightly Disagree With What Joe Has Said.. Yes Tate Does Turn It Up In Front Of The Camera.. He Uses Hyperboles ( Exaggerations) To make his points across.. But Top G = Andrew Tate Amplified * , He's Not Misrepresenting Himself.. That Is Him.. Even His Friends Have Said @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab I slightly Disagree With What Joe Has Said.. Yes Tate Does Turn It Up In Front Of The Camera.. He Uses Hyperboles ( Exaggerations) To make his points across.. But Top G = Andrew Tate Amplified * , He's Not Misrepresenting Himself.. That Is Him.. Even His Friends Have Said

Given that Andrew Tate has always been a polarizing figure, many people strongly disagreed on whether Tate is more than the online persona he presents.

Dr. Sam Amiri @DrSamAmiri @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab What a load of nonsense. It is the same attempt made to explain away Trump saying it is all locker room talks. Some people are just terrible, don’t try to explain them away with your flawed logic. @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab What a load of nonsense. It is the same attempt made to explain away Trump saying it is all locker room talks. Some people are just terrible, don’t try to explain them away with your flawed logic.

Ghost_Who_Walks @Ghostthatwalks9 @Morpheusresist @joerogan



Moves to Romania as he thinks, and boasts, that he can pay them off if arrested.



....... @mohammed_hijab He is a very smart guy.Moves to Romania as he thinks, and boasts, that he can pay them off if arrested........ @Morpheusresist @joerogan @mohammed_hijab He is a very smart guy.Moves to Romania as he thinks, and boasts, that he can pay them off if arrested........

Tate has not yet commented on the views put forth by either, but speculation amongst fans is rife about a possible appearance on the Joe Rogan show by Andrew, if and when he is released.

These rumors have not been confirmed by either party, but given the immense popularity enjoyed by both and the interest Rogan expressed in Andrew Tate's views, they might materialize in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes