Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour is scheduled to be held from April 20, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour, titled The Royal Flush Tour, will be the band's first major tour in four years and will feature performances in cities such as Helsinki, Hollywood, Berlin, Toronto, and Glasgow, among other venues.

Heart and Cheap Trick announced the new tour via a post on their respective official Instagram pages on January 29, 2024.

The pre-sale for the Heart tour will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code DREAMS. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale available from February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST which can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Heart or Cheap Trick or via Ticketmaster.

Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour dates and venues

Heart and Cheap Trick are playing their first major tour, across North America and Europe in four years, and the former band's members Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson elaborated on the tour in a general press statement on January 29, 2024, stating:

Ann Wilson : "We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans. The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean — brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance"

Nancy Wilson added:

"I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show."

The full list of dates and venues for the Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour is given below:

April 20, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 22, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena

April 25, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

April 26, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

April 28, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 1, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

May 3, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma, at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 4, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

May 7, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

May 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center at

May 13, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

May 15, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

May 17, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

May 18, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center

May 21, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

May 23, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

May 24, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Hard Rock Live

June 20, 2024 – Dessel, Belgium at Graspop, Metal Meeting

June 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at UberEats Music Hall

June 24, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Grona Lund

June 25, 2024 – Helsinki, Florida, at Ice Hall

June 27, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Tons of Rock Festival

June 30, 2024 – Clisson, France, at Hellfest

July 1, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

July 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham

July 5, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Capital FM Arena

July 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

July 8, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

July 9, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

July 11, 2024 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, at Rockhal – Club

July 12, 2024 – Weert, Netherlands, at Bospop Festival

July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field

August 1, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

August 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

August 7, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre

August 8, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

August 10, 2024 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena

August 11, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

August 13, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

August 15, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

August 16, 2024 – Hinckley, Minnesota, at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

August 18, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 21, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

August 23, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

August 24, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

August 27, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Scope Arena

August 28, 2024 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, at The Great Allentown Fair

September 17, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

September 20, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Maverik Center

September 22, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Heart is best known for its eponymously titled eighth studio album, Heart, which was released on July 6, 1985. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.