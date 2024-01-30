Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour is scheduled to be held from April 20, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour, titled The Royal Flush Tour, will be the band's first major tour in four years and will feature performances in cities such as Helsinki, Hollywood, Berlin, Toronto, and Glasgow, among other venues.
Heart and Cheap Trick announced the new tour via a post on their respective official Instagram pages on January 29, 2024.
The pre-sale for the Heart tour will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code DREAMS. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale available from February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST which can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.
General tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Heart or Cheap Trick or via Ticketmaster.
Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour dates and venues
Heart and Cheap Trick are playing their first major tour, across North America and Europe in four years, and the former band's members Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson elaborated on the tour in a general press statement on January 29, 2024, stating:
Ann Wilson : "We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans. The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean — brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance"
Nancy Wilson added:
"I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show."
The full list of dates and venues for the Heart and Cheap Trick 2024 reunion tour is given below:
- April 20, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- April 22, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena
- April 25, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live
- April 26, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- April 28, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- May 1, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
- May 3, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma, at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
- May 4, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- May 7, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- May 10, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- May 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center at
- May 13, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
- May 17, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena
- May 18, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center
- May 21, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- May 23, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Hard Rock Live
- June 20, 2024 – Dessel, Belgium at Graspop, Metal Meeting
- June 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at UberEats Music Hall
- June 24, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Grona Lund
- June 25, 2024 – Helsinki, Florida, at Ice Hall
- June 27, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Tons of Rock Festival
- June 30, 2024 – Clisson, France, at Hellfest
- July 1, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2
- July 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- July 5, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Capital FM Arena
- July 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- July 8, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
- July 9, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro
- July 11, 2024 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, at Rockhal – Club
- July 12, 2024 – Weert, Netherlands, at Bospop Festival
- July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field
- August 1, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre
- August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
- August 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park
- August 7, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre
- August 8, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
- August 10, 2024 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena
- August 11, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
- August 13, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center
- August 15, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- August 16, 2024 – Hinckley, Minnesota, at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
- August 18, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- August 21, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
- August 23, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum
- August 24, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
- August 27, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Scope Arena
- August 28, 2024 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, at The Great Allentown Fair
- September 17, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- September 20, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Maverik Center
- September 22, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Heart is best known for its eponymously titled eighth studio album, Heart, which was released on July 6, 1985. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.