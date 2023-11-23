Girls Aloud 2024 reunion tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Girls Aloud 2024 reunion tour is scheduled to be held from May 18, 2024, to June 29, 2024, in venues across the UK and Ireland. The tour will be the band's first since their hiatus more than a decade ago. Speaking about the decision in an exclusive interview with Vogue on November 22, 2023, band member Nadine Coyle stated:

“I swear to God, I cannot for the life of me remember how we even came to this decision. “I just remember diaries being sent through and thinking, ‘Oh well, here we are!’ Suddenly I’m getting all these emails about flying around the roof of the O2 again."

Band member Cheryl Tweedy added in the same interview:

"Just don’t call it a comeback. I see it more as a celebration of a milestone. And listen: it’s gonna be unreal. And it’s gonna be the nostalgia of your life."

The band confirmed the brief UK tour announcement with a post on their official Instagram on the same day as the interview:

The presale for the tour will be available on November 29, 2023, at 09:00 am BST and can be accessed by registering on the TEG Live Europe page for the band. General tickets will be available on December 1, 2023, at 09:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once the prices are revealed, tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band.

Girls Aloud 2024 reunion tour dates

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding died in 2019 due to advanced-stage breast cancer in the midst of the band's hiatus. Now the band is reuniting for a tour in honor of their late member.

"Sarah’s always going to be such a massive part of Girls Aloud. I think we channeled our grief into all the fundraising we did for The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal and that helped us a lot. And as tough as it will be, we want to give Sarah her moment on this tour. We need it. The fans need it. She needs it," Kimberley Walsh stated in the Vogue interview.

Cheryl took over from Walsh, adding:

"This is about celebrating the 20 years we’ve all had. So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make-up. It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we’ve reached a point where we feel ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included."

The full list of dates and venues for the Girls Aloud 2024 reunion tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3arena

May 20, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Sse Arena

May 23, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Ao Arena

May 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Ao Arena

May 27, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK at Utilita Arena

May 31, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita

June 1, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita

June 4, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland at P&J Live

June 8, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Ovo Arena

June 12, 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

June 15, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

June 18, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World

Jun 22, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

June 23, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

June 29, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

Girls Aloud is best known for their fifth studio album, Out of Control, which was released on November 3, 2008. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.