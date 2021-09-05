What is Sarah Harding's net worth? A look at Girls Aloud singer's fortune as she passes away at 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has passed away after a year-long battle with breast cancer. She was 39. Her mother, Marie Hardman, took to Instagram to share the news.

She wrote:

"Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved."

Sarah Harding's heartbreaking post on cancer diagnosis

Prior to documenting her journey in tell-all memoir Hear Me Out: My Story, My Words, My Life, Sarah Harding shared a health update on social media, revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In August 2020, Sarah Harding posted that she had been receiving chemotherapy and that the cancer had spread to other parts of the body.

She further explained:

"I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so."

What is Sarah Harding's net worth?

Born in 1981, Harding left school early to focus on her music career. She began with recordings for dance producers but later auditioned for a BBC talent show.

However, her breakout gig came in 2002. The singer shot to fame with her stint on Popstars: The Rivals, a televised talent contest. This was when she formed Girls Aloud with Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. In the 11 years that the band was functional, it scored 21 UK top 10 singles.

Since then, she has appeared in the films Run for Your Wife and St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold. Harding also participated in reality TV shows The Jump and Celebrity Big Brother.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, her estimated net worth is roughly $9 million.

