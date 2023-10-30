Heartland season 17 complete schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Heartland season 17 is on the horizon, promising to continue its legacy of heartwarming family drama and wholesome storytelling set against the breathtaking Alberta backdrop. As we gear up for the 17th season, offering fresh storylines and character arcs, this time the tale might revolve around Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her sister Lou (Michelle Morgan).

Lou will also be faced with professional setbacks that rekindle childhood trauma, unearthing more family drama. She's also on a political journey, running for re-election as Hudson's mayor, competing against a friend and former co-worker, Rick Adderly, the first LGBTQ+ character introduced in the series. In this article, we'll unveil the complete schedule of all the episodes and when they are expected to premiere in different regions. Let's dive in.

The complete schedule of Heartland season 17

Canada: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) decided to withdraw its content from other streaming platforms in March 2023, affecting various CBC shows, including Heartland.

Heartland season 17 Episodes Air Dates Episode 1 Taking the Reins October 1, 2023 Episode 2 Taking the Reins October 8, 2023 Episode 3 The Heart Wants October 15, 2023 Episode 4 A Piece Apart October 22, 2023 Episode 5 How to Say Goodbye October 29, 2023 Episode 6 Unknown Caller and Harmony November 5, 2023 Episode 7 TBA November 12, 2023 Episode 8 TBA November 19, 2023 Episode 9 TBA November 26, 2023 Episode 10 TBA Season Finale December 3, 2023

This exclusivity now resides with CBC and its CBC Gem service. Regrettably, this means that Heartland season 17 won't be accessible on Netflix within Canada.

United States: Netflix in the U.S. tends to lag, often featuring the show two to three seasons behind the latest episodes. Following the show's prior premiere pattern, we can anticipate Heartland season 17 to land on Netflix in the United States in early to mid-2024.

International Regions: Beyond the United States, Heartland is available in several international regions, spanning Australia, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, France, Israel, and India, among others. These regions traditionally receive new seasons a year ahead of Netflix in the United States. Therefore, international viewers can look forward to Heartland season 17 arriving in early to mid-2024.

The first episode of season 17 is scheduled to be the 250th episode of the show, and the official Heartland blog reports:

“In Season 17, the Heartland family knows better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected. It’s about new experiences and taking the path less traveled. In Season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy (Amber Marshall), Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.”

Heartland season 17: A Journey Through Family and Life

Heartland is a poignant and timeless drama that connects with viewers by skillfully weaving an interesting narrative around the struggles and victories of the ranching life. The narrative centers on the life of Amy Fleming, played by Amber Marshall, who inherited her mother's equestrian talents.

The Bartlett-Fleming family and their ranch in Hudson, Alberta are the centerpiece of the endearing and enduring Canadian family drama series Heartland. Ty Borden, portrayed by Graham Wardle, was also an integral part of the show before his departure in season 16. Strong family values, a strong bond with animals, and an unshakable dedication to one another are all present in the series.

While the complete schedule for Heartland season 17 may vary depending on your region, one thing remains certain: the heartwarming stories and family dynamics will continue to be the essence of this beloved series.