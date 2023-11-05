Heartland season 17 episode 7 release date and time

Heartland season 17 episode 7 is set to air on November 12, 2023. Titled Unknown Caller, the new episode could possibly focus on the relationship between Nathan Pryce Jr. and Amy Fleming, which was hinted at in previous installments. The episode will be broadcast exclusively on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada.

The ongoing season of the Canadian family drama will reportedly have 10 episodes, with the season finale slated to premiere on December 3, 2023. For viewers outside Canada, Netflix is among the viable options. However, as per reports by What's on Netflix, season 17 will hit the streamer only in 2025.

Heartland season 17 episode 7 to focus on Amy and Nathan's growing relationship

Where to watch the show

While fans in Canada will have to possibly wait until 2025 to watch the show, those residing in the US will seemingly have to wait much longer, since Netflix is yet to release season 16 in the country. The same is the case for Netflix France.

Netflix will reportedly air season 16 of the show in June 2024, and season 17 will only release after that. So, those wanting to continue watching the series will seemingly be able to do so in 2025.

However, cable network Up TV and streaming service Up Faith & Family will reportedly stream Heartland season 17 in May or June of 2024 for the American audience.

Apart from this, the series is also available on platforms including Hulu (14 seasons), DirecTV (16 seasons), The Roku Channel (14 seasons), and The CW (14 seasons), among others.

The plot of Heartland season 17 episode 7

Heartland season 17 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on CBC at 7 pm NT (Newfoundland Time Zone) like the previous episodes. The episode will reportedly span 60 to 44 minutes. The official synopsis of Heartland season 17 episode 7 as per tvshowpilot gives fans a glimpse into the plot of the upcoming installment.

“Lou's forced to face the reason for her insomnia; Amy works with a new client who has a surprising connection to Katie; Jack wins over a prickly dude ranch guest,” it reads.

The upcoming episode is titled Unknown Caller and it will shed more light on the events that featured in episodes 5 and 6 of the show. The new episode could explore the possible relationship between Nathan Pryce Jr. and Amy Fleming. The two met in episode 3 of the ongoing season and their on-and-off interactions continued till episode 5.

Episode 6, titled Heat of the Moment, will release on November 5 and showcase Amy having a chance meet with someone who will introduce her to new challenges in life. In the meantime, the entry of her former boyfriend Caleb Evans Odell will leave her feeling unsettled. While the duo dated in the past, they parted ways after an uncomfortable incident and remained friends since. However, they both have a soft corner for each other.

The trajectory of the previous episodes pointed at a possible romance blossoming between Nathan and Amy, and fans can't wait to see if he will become her new love interest on the show.

Helmed by Michelle Morgan and penned by Ken Craw, episode 6 will hit CBC and CBC Gem tonight at 7 pm NT while Heartland season 17 episode 7 will air next week, on November 12, 2023, at the same time.