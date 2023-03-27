Heather Gay's RHUGT season 3 "pillowcase" confessional dress sparks hilarious comments online

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3 premiered on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and dropped the first three episodes at the same time. While all three episodes were full of drama and controversy, one thing that stood out was Heather Gay's confessional dress, which some termed a "pillowcase."

Viewers took to Twitter to make fun of the reality star's clothing and one person wondered if Heather had wrapped a pillowcase around her.

Fans take to Twitter to talk about Heather Gay’s RHUGT season 3 confessional attire

RHUGT season 3 is currently on air with the first three episodes available to stream on Peacock.

While viewers are all over all the controversies and the drama, there’s one thing they just can’t get over. In one of her confessionals, in episode one, titled We're in Thailand, B*tches!, Heather Gay's clothing choice was criticized.

While some said it was a fashion disaster, others had questions about her stylist. Taking a dig at the stylist, users said that whoever gave her the outfit should go directly to jail. Users also made reference to RHOSLC star Jen Shah and her conviction, calling Heather's top a fraud.

Some called her top a pillowcase, while others said it was a curtain, and some even wondered if the RHUGT season three cast member was hiding a pregnancy. Others asked fashion designers to help Heather as she needed help while getting dressed as was seen by her confessional outfit.

Ayoncé @Ada0bii Pls where is Heather’s second confessional look, I hate this curtain she’s wearing #RHUGT Pls where is Heather’s second confessional look, I hate this curtain she’s wearing #RHUGT

Some users said that they were said that the RHUGT star didn't have friends who could tell her the truth about the outfit. A user used a GIF that said it was the "most hideous garment" they had ever seen and said that they couldn't deal with how bad it was.

Julie McCoy @LAjuliemccoy Heather’s #RHUGT confessional outfit makes me sort of sad for her because clearly the woman has no friends or no one who loves her enough to tell her the truth. Wretched. #rhugt3 Heather’s #RHUGT confessional outfit makes me sort of sad for her because clearly the woman has no friends or no one who loves her enough to tell her the truth. Wretched. #rhugt3

Charlie M @Charleezym Whoever did heathers confessional look in #RHUGT needs to go directly to jail Whoever did heathers confessional look in #RHUGT needs to go directly to jail

Recapping episodes 1-3 of RHUGT season 3

However, Heather Gay's outfit wasn't the only thing that viewers took away after watching the RHOSLC cast members in Thailand in the first three episodes of the show. Heather also took some heat for her behavior towards other cast members, especially Leah McSweeney as she tried to get her drunk.

Leah, an RHONY cast member had previously battled addiction and wrote a book about her journey. The book, titled Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time was at the receiving end of Heather’s behavior.

Heather reached out to the other housewives and encouraged them to get Leah McSweeney drunk. However, that’s not all she did. When asked about her former cast member, Jen Shah, she stated that she was there for her friend but was never on board with her actions.

The series will drop new episodes on Thursday, March 31, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Peacock.

