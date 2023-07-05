Heather Locklear net worth: Fortune explored as concerning pictures of actress on ledge go viral

American actress Heather Locklear sparked concern online after pictures of her displaying distressing behavior went viral online. On July 4, media outlet The New York Post published a report with photos of the 61-year-old star where she displayed erratic behavior on June 29 in Malibu, California.

In the viral pictures, the Money Talks star can be seen trying to steady herself on the ledge of an office building after an hour-long appointment for an undisclosed matter.

Locklear can be seen dressed in an athleisure set with her hair open and completed the look with black thong slippers. In one of the photographs, she can be seen clinging to support pillars as she walked to the office to avoid toppling into the parking lot and dumpster underneath.

Once she had successfully crossed over, she sat down and started writing in her notebook while speaking to herself. However, soon she could be seen frustrated with her journal and shoved it into the bag, and sat down for almost an hour talking to herself while sitting on the steps.

Heather Locklear then ran across the street to her fiance, Chris Heisser, who was sitting in a car waiting for her.

Heather Locklear's net worth explored

Born on September 25, 1961, Heather Locklear is a native of Los Angeles, California. Her father worked at UCLA and was a former Marine Corps Colonel, while her mother was a production executive. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth at the time of writing is $6 million.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, sources close to Locklear said that the star fears that she might start drinking again. Reportedly, she has been to rehab more than 20 times.

After a history of difficulties maintaining her sobriety, Heather Locklear was finally admitted to a mental health facility in November 2018, after her therapist concluded that she was in the midst of a mental breakdown following her arrest for violence against a law enforcement officer.

Locklear began her career as a model, before venturing into acting. She began her career in 1980 by appearing in an episode of the television series CHiPs as a teenager. She starred in several television movies and series like 240-Robert, Eight Is Enough, Matt Houston, Tales of the Unexpected, The Love Boat, and T.J. Hooker, before appearing in Dynasty as Sammy Jo Dean.

From 1993 to 1999, Heather starred in Melrose Place as Amanda Woodward, one of her most remarkable roles for which she received four back-to-back Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in Television Series Drama.

Some of her other acting credits include Fade to Black, Shattered Mind, Ally McBeal, Uptown Girls, Two and a Half Men, Angels Fall, Flirting with Forty, Hot in Cleveland, Fresh Off the Boat, etc.

On the personal front, Heather Locklear was married to Motley Crue founder and drummer, Tommy Lee. The duo tied the knot in 1986 and were together till 1993.

She then tied the knot with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994. They share one daughter, Ava Sambora. They got divorced in 2007.

Locklear is currently engaged to her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser but the two seem to be in a rush to tie the knot.

