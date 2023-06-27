King the Land episode 4: Frustration and confusion rules as Sa-rang and Won butt heads

Episode 4 of King The Land begins with Yu-nam attempting to reconcile with Sa-rang (Lim Yoon-A). However, his self-centered nature becomes apparent when he reveals plans with his club members. Sa-rang expresses her displeasure, and reluctantly, he cancels his plans and suggests they have gimbap together.

When Sa-rang breaks up with him, instead of trying to appease her, Yu-nam answers a call from his friends and assures them that he will meet up with them soon. Frustrated, Sa-rang walks away, and although Yu-nam hesitates, he ultimately lets her go.

Meanwhile, Gu Won (Lee Jun-ho) is driving back home and finds himself in disbelief at his own jealousy in King The Land. He gazes at himself in the mirror and questions why he, out of everyone, is reacting in such a manner. He even contemplates discarding the macarons.

Heartbreak and jealousy in abundance in King The Land episode 4

Tears flow freely as Sa-rang finds herself crying on her way home. On her day off, she lends a helping hand at her grandmother's restaurant. Grandma inquires about her relationship, and while packing side dishes for Yu-nam, Sa-rang discloses that they have broken up.

Grandma expresses her satisfaction, as she never liked him, and advises Sa-rang to find a deserving partner while encouraging her to express her emotions openly.

Meanwhile in King The Land, Chairman Han of the Royal Hotel boasts about the success of his VIP lounge, surpassing King The Land. He even suggests a wager to determine which hotel comes out on top, which troubles Chairman Gu. He reprimands his children for slacking off and urges them to work together not only to regain the lounge's prestige but also to excel in the airline and distribution sectors.

Hwa-ran continues to taunt Won and belittle him, claiming he holds no power. Annoyed by her condescending attitude, he recalls Sa-rang's drunken statement about the importance of treating everyone fairly.

At work in King The Land, Su-mi harbors jealousy and predicts that Sa-rang will soon be dismissed. However, the manager of the VIP lounge, Jeon, is incredibly friendly. She guides Sa-rang through her tasks and expresses her confidence in Gu's decision to promote Sa-rang.

Meanwhile, Gu Won is lost in thought. While Sang-sik assumes he is focused on improving King The Land's revenue, Won's mind is preoccupied with Sa-rang. Sang-sik sees right through his facade and labels him a pitiful kid for teasing his crush.

The misfired date in King The Land episode 4

Won doesn't bother concealing his emotions as he informs Sang-sik that he intends to have dinner with Sa-rang. He instructs Sang-sik to arrange a dinner date, using the pretext of a welcome dinner. Meanwhile, the hapless secretary is simply attempting to get Won to select a photo for the PR campaign.

The staff dinner organized by Sang-sik turns into a grand flop as he misunderstands Gu Won's intentions and arranges it as a group welcome dinner for Sa-rang. As they sit down to eat, Won notices that Sa-rang hasn't touched her Japanese cuisine. In response, he orders Sang-sik to fetch a steak from the restaurant next door, knowing that she cannot eat raw fish.

This unexpected request shocks the VIP staff, and Won goes even further by asking Sang-sik to cut the steak for her. However, Sa-rang stops him abruptly, taking a large bite as the seniors mock her. Feeling embarrassed, she sends him a text message, asking to meet outside.

Outside, Sa-rang expresses her frustration at being singled out, highlighting the challenges she already faces as a rookie trying to fit in. She confronts Won about his lack of concern for others, as he seems to live a life of privilege. Perplexed, he fails to grasp why she is upset, as he viewed his actions as a kind gesture.

Gu Won’s shocking attitude in King The Land

On Sa-rang's birthday, Yu-nam arrives with flowers and a reservation at a fancy restaurant, hoping to make amends. However, he mistakenly believes that Sa-rang broke up with him over the incident involving gimbap, leading to her fury. Sa-rang expresses her exhaustion with his selfish and oblivious behavior and walks away.

Seeking solace, Sa-rang finds herself crying in the park, where rain begins to pour. Unexpectedly, Won appears behind her, sheltering her with an umbrella. He claims it as his spot, causing Sa-rang to consider moving. However, in a moment of misfortune, she trips, but Won quickly catches her before she falls.

Can Gu Won’s shocking attitude be an obstacle in their relationship, or will it end up charming Sa-rang? Wait until the next episode of King The Land to know more.

