When will King the Land release in India? Desi K-drama fans upset over Netflix delaying the show's premiere

Indian K-drama fans are disgruntled with Netflix for delaying the release of King the Land, one of the most anticipated series of the year. The romcom stars 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho (The Red Sleeve) and Girls’ Generations’ YoonA (Confidential Assignment, Big Mouth). Fans all over the world were looking forward to seeing the duo on screen together for the first time, but for people in India, the wait has become longer.

King the Land officially released on JTBC and selected regions on Netflix on June 17, 2023. As of June 20, two episodes of the show have already been released. However, the streaming platform will directly release the romcom in India on July 13, nearly a month after its original air date. Further, the streaming giant’s website also shows that the show will be released in a Hindi dubbed version.

Ishaaaa(Taylors Version)💜 @sleepinhalfdday

When it is releasing on 17th June?



please release the original version on 17th June



Also who tf watches Hindi dubs

At least not any Kdrama fans Why King the land is coming on July 13 on Netflix India ?When it is releasing on 17th June? @NetflixIndia please release the original version on 17th JuneAlso who tf watches Hindi dubsAt least not any Kdrama fans Why King the land is coming on July 13 on Netflix India ?When it is releasing on 17th June?@NetflixIndia please release the original version on 17th JuneAlso who tf watches Hindi dubs At least not any Kdrama fans https://t.co/6wCiNkyx2k

Both the delay in release and the detail about the Hindi dub of the show has led to growing frustration for Indian K-drama fans who had been waiting to see 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girls’ Generation YoonA’s chemistry together on screen.

Indian K-drama fans angry over Netflix delaying and releasing a Hindi dubbed version of King the Land

Need KTL on Netflix India 😭 @mrkimleey NETFLIX INDIA!!!!! I WANT KING THE LAND!!!!!! EVERY OTHER NETFLIX ACCOUNT HAS POSTED PROMOS AND RELEASED THE EPISODE AS SOON AS IT AIRED AND THEN THERE'S YOU IGNORING KDRAMAS!!! NETFLIX INDIA!!!!! I WANT KING THE LAND!!!!!! EVERY OTHER NETFLIX ACCOUNT HAS POSTED PROMOS AND RELEASED THE EPISODE AS SOON AS IT AIRED AND THEN THERE'S YOU IGNORING KDRAMAS!!!

King the Land is the latest romcom series offered by JTBC and Netflix. It revolves around the familiar arc of a chaebol heir falling in love with a middle-class girl. However, the humor and the lead actors’ (2PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girls’ Generations’ YoonA) never-seen-before chemistry is what enticed fans, who are excited for the show's release.

The enthusiasm of Indian fans, however, was short lived as they grew increasingly frustrated after noticing that Netflix will release a Hindi dubbed version of the show in July. India is a diverse country with multiple regional languages, and it is troublesome for people who do not speak Hindi. Moreover, many K-drama fans expressed their issues by stating that they would rather watch Korean language audio with English subtitles.

Netflix India's website showing King the Land's premiere date as July 13 (Image via Netflix)

King the Land released on June 16 in major countries except India. Netflix was one of the first streaming sites in India that brought the Hallyu Wave, achieving immense success with its original Korean language audio and subtitles in various languages. However, with the streaming platform now not only delaying the release, but also allegedly only releasing the drama in Hindi dub, it has upset many Indian K-drama fans.

From Instagram to Twitter, Indian fans expressed their frustration with accessing the content nearly a month later after the world. Some even threatened to cancel their subscription if Netflix didn’t release it soon. A few fans also mentioned that Netflix’s country-wise social media accounts were promoting the show well, but Netflix India had not released any promotional content.

Need KTL on Netflix India 😭 @mrkimleey I'm so jealous seeing so many people watch King the land on Netflix and thrive meanwhile Netflix india is like next month Hindi dub at best. I'm so jealous seeing so many people watch King the land on Netflix and thrive meanwhile Netflix india is like next month Hindi dub at best.

Abdul R. Siddiqui @PakistaniPepper



Were fans (even if miltilingual) ever okay with ONLY dubs?



Like, how does a massively large company not realize that limiting options annoys viewers and pushes your subscribers away? Paroma: Deep into 'See You In My 19th Life' @thedramanotes



I'm sure it was cheaper to acquire just the Hindi dub but I'm one of many viewers who will never choose to watch a dubbed drama AND dislike that Hindi is the only option. Two dramas I was waiting for, two dramas @NetflixIndia decided not to buy Korean language rights for.I'm sure it was cheaper to acquire just the Hindi dub but I'm one of many viewers who will never choose to watch a dubbed drama AND dislike that Hindi is the only option. Two dramas I was waiting for, two dramas @NetflixIndia decided not to buy Korean language rights for. I'm sure it was cheaper to acquire just the Hindi dub but I'm one of many viewers who will never choose to watch a dubbed drama AND dislike that Hindi is the only option. https://t.co/WHnXj2LimZ So evidently Netflix in India is SOLELY buying dubs of King the Land/See You In My 19th Life?Were fans (even if miltilingual) ever okay with ONLY dubs?Like, how does a massively large company not realize that limiting options annoys viewers and pushes your subscribers away? twitter.com/thedramanotes/… So evidently Netflix in India is SOLELY buying dubs of King the Land/See You In My 19th Life?Were fans (even if miltilingual) ever okay with ONLY dubs?Like, how does a massively large company not realize that limiting options annoys viewers and pushes your subscribers away? twitter.com/thedramanotes/…

ari @sparkleseokjin_ WHY IS KING THE LAND NOT ON NETFLIX INDIA WHY IS KING THE LAND NOT ON NETFLIX INDIA

Fans express their frustration at Netflix India (Image via Instagram/netflixkcontent)

Fans express their frustration at Netflix India (Image via Instagram/netflixkcontent)

Meanwhile, it isn't just King the Land that Indian fans are upset about. Ahn Bo-hyun and Shin Hye-sun's fantasy-romance drama, See You in My 19th Life, is facing similar issues. Although the series released on June 17 originally, the show will only release in India on June 29.

King the Land is a weekend show and releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC. The show is also available for streaming via TVING and Netflix in select regions only.

Poll : 0 votes