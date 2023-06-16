King the Land lead actors YoonA and Junho give reasons why they chose the romcom

JTBC's King the Land is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of this year, thanks to its visual explosion lead couple, YoonA (Girls’ Generation) and Junho (2PM). Ahead of the show’s premiere on June 17, the duo held a press conference on June 15 and talked about the romantic-comedy.

Both the actors revealed that they wished to work on light-hearted projects after their recent intense works. Prior to the JTBC romcom, YoonA worked in the crime thriller Big Mouth while Junho worked for period romantic drama, The Red Sleeve. Both the shows received incredible receptions and multiple awards.

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho talk about why they chose light-hearted series, King the Land

𝗿𝗮𝗲 | ily moonbin @yoongsraeo i am so ready for king the land!!!! i am so ready for king the land!!!! 😍 https://t.co/wocjqkymz5

The K-drama industry has recently offered viewers several hits in the romcom or light-hearted genre such as Business Proposal, The Good Bad Mother, and Our Blues. After impressing fans with their previous projects, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be joining hands with 2PM’s Junho as the lead couple for JTBC’s upcoming romcom, King the Land.

In a press conference held on June 15, the actors shared their decision-making process behind choosing the drama. As translated via allkpop, YoonA shared:

“My last project (Big Mouth) was heavy and dark, so I wanted to work on a piece with a brighter tone for my next project. I also felt that when I tried out a character with a bright personality in the past, many fans liked it.”

2PM’s Junho echoed similar thoughts and mentioned that he was under emotional stress while filming The Red Sleeve since his character had a tragic arc. King the Land gave him an opportunity to be free from intense thoughts.

“I felt the same as YoonA. Working on The Red Sleeve, I struggled through a lot of emotional stress. It is based on a historical figure, which meant that I was aware of the story's tragic developments even as I worked on the project. This time, I chose a project that is allowing me to empty my mind of stray thoughts. It is a production full of love and laughter.”

Furthermore, the Girls’ Generation member shared that she was glad to have received an opportunity to work with 2PM’s Junho. She revealed that the two knew each other ever since they were young, but King the Land gave them an opportunity to act together.

“It's our first time working on an acting project together. I'm so happy that I'm working with Junho, whom I've known professionally since we were young. There were moments when we could comfortably look back on those days and talk about our experiences.”

More about King the Land

King the Land is an upcoming romcom series directed by Im Hyun-sook, who previously directed Reflection of You. It revolves around Goo-won, a chaebol heir of The King Group who has been thrown out of the inheritance. He starts working at the family’s VVIP hotel, King of the Land, while trying to figure a way out.

Goo-won stumbles on a happy-go-lucky Cheon Sa-rang, who faces her own struggles of misunderstandings and prejudices at the workplace. The former doesn’t like fake smiles and Sa-rang is full of positive energy, including a smile that charms everyone. Despite their differences, romance blossoms between Goo-won and Sa-rang.

King the Land will premiere on June 17 on Netflix. The series has 16 episodes in total and will release new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes