Heels season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Starz' Heels is all set to air on the channel on Friday, July 28, 2023. The series tells the story of two brothers who are also rivals as they compete to become the most popular wrestler in the country.

Here's a short synopsis of the drama series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Heels'' is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy.''

The synopsis further states,

''In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind.''

The show depicts how their relationship and their intense rivalry evolve over time as they battle hard to gain fame and respect as professional wrestlers. It features Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the lead roles along with others essaying important supporting characters. The series is helmed by noted screenwriter and producer Michael Waldron.

Heels season 2 cast list: Who stars in the wrestling drama series?

1) Stephen Amell as Jack Spade

Actor Stephen Amell stars in one of the lead roles as Jack Spade in Heels season 2. Jack is a ''heel'' in the Duffy Wrestling League, which makes him the villain. He's an extremely charismatic and passionate wrestler who would stop at nothing to attain fame and recognition.

Stephen Amell has been superb in the first season, and it'll be fascinating to see how his character is explored in the new installment.

Apart from Heels, Stephen Amell is widely known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Hung, Supergirl, The Flash, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and many more.

2) Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade

Alexander Ludwig dons the role of Ace Spade in the drama series. Ace is Jack's brother who plays the ''face'', the hero, in the ring. He is the complete opposite of his brother and it's their rivalry that forms the crux of the story. Like Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig has received widely positive reviews for his performance in the first season.

Ludwig is known for his appearances in The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, Lone Survivor, and Vikings, to name a few.

3) Alison Luff as Staci Spade

Alison Luff portrays the character of Staci Spade, Jack's wife, in Heels. Staci plays a pivotal role in the two brothers' lives. Alison Luff has been brilliant in the first season, perfectly portraying her character in a nuanced and mature performance. Viewers might recognize Luff from New Amsterdam, wherein she played the role of Alice Healy.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Heels season 2 also stars many others playing key supporting roles. These include:

Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler

Mary McCormick as Willie Day

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins

Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock

Don't miss Heels season 2 on Starz on Friday, July 28, 2023.