When will DC’s The Flash premiere digitally? Details explored 

The superhero genre continues to enthral audiences as they wait for the digital release of DC's The Flash starring Ezra Miller besides Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as the previous versions of Batman. The film is set to bring the Scarlet Speedster to the forefront of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Released on June 16, 2023, the movie will be streaming digitally from July 18, 2023, according to When to Stream on Twitter.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue in supporting roles. The movie plot section on IMDb reads:

"Barry Allen is struck by a bolt of lightning and thus, an extraordinary power is born inside him: The Speed Force. When he uses this power to run back in time and save his mother, he creates a world without heroes and General Zod has returned. To defeat him, his only hope rests in the hands of a retired Batman, another Barry and an imprisoned Kryptonian."

The movie premiered at the 2023 CinemaCon on April 25, 2023 and reportedly lived up to the hype. It was subsequently screened at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 12, 2023, followed by its theatrical release in the United States on June 16, 2023.

The Flash - A recap of the theatrical release

Since the superhero's debut in the DCEU's Justice League (2017), The Flash, portrayed by Ezra Miller has become a beloved character among the fans. His ability to manipulate time by achieving superhuman speed has made him an important member of the league. The Flash (2023) aimed to build on this foundation and further explored the complicated reality of Barry Allen's superhero alter ego and his tryst with the multiversal elements.

Ben Affleck returns as Bruce Wayne while Michael Keaton plays Batman from Tim Burton's 1989 film. Additionally, Sasha Calle makes her debut performance as Supergirl which promises a fresh take on the team dynamic.

Andy Muschiett, known for his work in Mama (2013) and the two-part adaptation of Stephen King's It (2017-2019), and Birds of Prey (2020) star Christina Hodson, lend their unique storytelling abilities to the superhero genre. The film has been produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco and has collected $262 million since its release after a slow start at the box office. The current projections stand at $300 million worldwide.

However, this brings us to the question - when will fans get to watch The Flash on their digital devices?

The Flash - Digital Release and More

The Ezra Miller superhero flick has been made available to rent or purchase on PVOD and digital on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the United States. Viewers from the United States will be able to purchase or rent the movie from Prime Video while the United Kingdom was allowed access a day earlier through Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store.

Subsequently, Warner Bros. Entertainment will be releasing the film in physical editions i.e. 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 29, 2023, in the United States and on September 15, 2023, in the United Kingdom. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions will consist of bonus content including behind-the-scenes, special features and deleted scenes.

It is to be noted that none of the streaming platforms including Max will be streaming the movie meanwhile.

The Flash secured a rating of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes with a total of 354 reviews.