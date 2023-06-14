The Flash origin: How did Barry Allen get his powers? Explained

The Flash is arguably the most iconic DC superhero in comic book history. Fans adore him because of his attributes such as his superhuman speed and agility, and his witty and cheerful persona.

Both Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin have brought Barry Allen's likable personality to life. While Gustin has already gone through his entire journey across nine seasons of his show, Miller's Barry Allen is only in his beginning phase. However, fans never got to see how Barry Allen got his powers in the DCEU.

The upcoming Flashpoint storyline will recreate the experiment that gave Barry his powers by running the same on a younger version of the character. However, that is very different from how the event occurred in the comics.

The Flash's origin in the comics

The Flash's comic book origin (Image via DC)

The origin story of Barry has been updated and retold many times over the years. But the core elements have always remained the same as he got his speedster abilities through a combination of a lightning strike and a scientific accident.

DCEU's Barry Allen only became a forensic scientist for the Central City Police Department at the end of Justice League but in the comic book, he was already one before he got his powers. So, one fine night while working late in his lab, a bolt of lightning struck a shelf and caused chemicals to spill and soak him.

Barry Allen as The Flash in DC comics (Image via DC)

The mixture of the lightning strike and the chemicals altered his DNA and physiology and granted him incredible speed and reflexes. This reaction accelerated his cells and metabolism, and he began to move, think, and react at superhuman speed.

Ultimately, he was granted multiple powers and abilities, which include running at incredible velocities, vibrating his molecules to pass through solid objects, and even traveling through time. Using his abilities, he became a superhero and even went on to become a founding member of the Justice League.

As a part of the League, comic readers saw him working alongside other heroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Cyborg.

The Flash's origin in the TV series

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen in The CW’s TV series (Image via DC)

The aforementioned elements of Barry Allen's origin story also remained constant in the TV series. But an additional element of an explosion at the Particle Accelerator was added to turn Barry into the fastest man alive.

After that, he was inspired to use his newfound powers to do good and became the superhero known as the Flash. He used his speed to protect Central City and fight against crime. He also used his powers to solve the mystery behind his mother's demise.

Fans are yet to know more details about Barry Allen's origin in the DCEU. However, they will see an alternate version of it in the multiversal Flashpoint storyline, which requires a 10-year younger Barry Allen to become the Scarlet Speedster.

The Flash will premiere in theaters on June 16.

