The Flash: What happened to Barry Allen’s mom?

The Flash is known to feature an alternate take of the Flashpoint story from the comics. It will be a tale that shows Barry Allen going back in time to save his mom. Doing that will create an alternate timeline by pulling aspects of different universes together. But what really happened to his mother, Nora Allen?

The details of Nora Allen's story can vary depending on the specific comic book storyline or media adaptation, as the DC Comics universe has been known for its multiverse and alternate realities. But the basics usually remain the same, and they will be followed in the upcoming Flash movie as well.

What happened to The Flash’s mother in the comics

Reverse-Flash murdered Nora Allen (Image via DC)

In DC's comics universe, Nora Allen was initially depicted as being murdered when Barry was a child. This tragic event significantly impacted Barry's life and motivated him to become the superhero known as The Flash. He believed that his father, Henry Allen, was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent years trying to prove his innocence.

However, it's important to note that various retcons and alternate timelines have occurred in DC Comics over the years. In the "Flashpoint," Barry Allen traveled back in time to prevent his mother's murder, inadvertently altering the timeline and creating a new reality.

In this altered reality, known as the Flashpoint timeline, Nora Allen was still alive, but Barry's life and the entire DC Universe had changed drastically, and this is what we will be witnessing in the upcoming Flash movie as well.

However, the comic book Flashpoint story revealed that Reverse-Flash, aka Eobard Thawne, murdered Barry's mother. This aspect will be altered in the upcoming DC movie, as Reverse-Flash won't be making an appearance.

Reverse-Flash killed Nora Allen in the Arrowverse too

Reverse-Flash killed Nora Allen (Image via The CW)

In the CW's The Flash series, Nora Allen was murdered in the same way as she was in the comics. Season 1 revealed that Reverse-Flash killed her because her death is what later motivated Barry Allen to become the Scarlet Speedster.

But as the series progresses, time travel and alternate timelines come into play, resulting in different versions of Nora Allen appearing in different timelines.

Nora Allen’s fate in The Flash movie

Nora Allen's death (Image via DC)

The details of Nora Allen's death have not yet been clearly revealed in The Flash's trailers. But the most important fact is that Nora was found dead in their home's kitchen by Barry and his father, Henry Allen (Ron Livingston), who asked Barry to call 911.

It is clear that young Barry had to witness this painful and traumatizing event, which eventually led him to become a superhero, and once again, Henry Allen was put into prison for the murder of his wife. However, the way Nora was murdered will be altered this time as it is the big mystery that Barry Allen will solve as the movie progresses.

Since Dark Flash is a villain who is supposed to appear in the film, it's possible that he murdered Nora instead of Barry. But we'll only know for sure when Ezra Miller's upcoming movie arrives on June 16.

