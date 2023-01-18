Season five of New Amsterdam has concluded and Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin, the medical director, has said goodbye to his colleagues and is now setting off on a new adventure.

New Amsterdam is a medical drama based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheime. It stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Sandra Mae Frank in lead roles with several others in recurring roles.

The medical drama aired on September 25, 2018, and ran for five seasons. The show finale had two back-to-back episodes titled "Right Place" and "How Can I Help?"

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the show, New Amsterdam's, finale.

New Amsterdam concludes with Max Goodwin set to take on a new role in Geneva, Switzerland

The last two episodes of New Amsterdam provided befitting endings for all the characters. The newly divorced Iggy Frome and Martin McIntyre went on a roller skating date with the goal of mending their relationship. Both of them were paranoid about failing once again but ultimately reunite.

They had a happy remarriage, surrounded by their kids and officiated by Gladys. Dr. Lauren Bloom moved into a new apartment, hinting at a fresh beginning for her and a future she was ready to take on, on her own. Moreover, she even reunited with her sister Vanessa, who decided to get help for her addiction.

Dr. Floyd Reynolds spent the entire show searching for love and family, which finally came to him in the form of Nurse Gabrielle. Sadly, she was leaving for Tanzania for an assignment but the show then flash-forwarded and showed the couple at a family dinner with smiles and cheers all around.

The new couple, Goodwin and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, discovered Max's ex-fiancee, Helen, who appeared briefly in the final episode, had been the one to approve the trial despite all the problems. The finale featured a flashback for each main character to the moment they wanted to become a doctor.

In the end, Goodwin and Wilder split but still hoped their paths would cross again.

Goodwin also located his daughter Luna and carried her out of New Amsterdam. She may continue her father's legacy in the future. Goodwin is moving to Geneva, Switzerland to work for the World Health Organization (WHO) as the head of Global Health Policy. However, before he leaves New York City, he is determined to take Luna to the annual Manhattan Mermaid Parade.

What is New Amsterdam about?

Created by David Schulner, the show follows the story of Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals in New York City. His goal is to fix the system and eradicate bureaucratic evils and provide the best health care to patients.

Here is the official synopsis of the show,

"Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before."

It continues,

"Not taking "no" for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital -- the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof -- and return it to the glory that put it on the map."

Graham Norris, Eric Manheimer, David Declerque, Mark A. Baker, and Ryan Eggold serve as the show's producers, with Craig Wedren responsible for proving its music.

