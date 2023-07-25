Heels season 2 on Starz: Release date, trailer, and more

Starz is all set to step back in the wrestling ring with the release of Heels season 2 that glares into the thrilling world of professional wrestling. The sports drama follows the Duffy wrestling family of small town, Georgia, zooming into the lives of the two brothers Jack Spade and Ace Spade who share a complicated bond, both inside and outside the wrestling ring.

The season two is slated to premier on July 28, 2023, at 10 PM ET, following a similar weekly release schedule to the first season which debuted in August 15, 2021. The season two of Heels was first announced in November 2021 and fans have ever since been awaiting its release. Viewers can stream it on Starz via a premium Hulu subscription or an Amazon Prime add-on for the same price.

The trailer of the show can be watched here:

Created by Micael Waldron, Heels features Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the lead roles as Jack Spade and Ace Spade. They are brothers of the Duffy wrestling family, who wage war over their late father’s wrestling legacy in the small town of Georgia. The series also features Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer as part of the show's cast.

Heels season 2: Intense rivalries and emotional conflicts to continue during the match of the summer

The gripping drama in the world of Heels is all set to continue this summer. As mentioned earlier, the show follows the story of Jack and Ace Spade, two brothers and rivals. They wish to continue their father's legacy in wrestling promotion, aspiring national recognition for the same. They share a complex relationship both inside and outside the wrestling ring, being a "heel" and "face" respectively.

Set in Georgia, Heels tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Besides, the two brothers of the Duffy wrestling family, viewers also get to see additional characters like Staci Spade (Jack's wife), Willie Day (Jack's bussiness partner), Crystal Tyler (Ace's love interest), Rooster Robbins, Apocalypse and Wild Bill Hancock (wrestlers).

While the first season gripped viewers with the emotional arcs and the stormy in-ring action of the characters, the second season is expected to pick up from the events thereon, continuing the cumbersome journey of the Duffy wrestling family. Viewers can expect more intense rivalries, emotional conflicts, and unforgettable moments in the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will likely delve deeper into the strained relationship between Jack and Ace, exploring the reasons behind their tiff. It will also throw light on Jack's marriage to Staci as it faces challenges, further taking a look into his efforts to retrieve himself. The new season will also address Crystal's rise as a wrestler and presenting an opportunity for her to move beyond the role of a valet.

Who stars in Heels season 2?

Here's the main cast list of the show:

Stephen Amell as Jack Spade

Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade

Alison Luff as Staci Spade

Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler

Mary McCormick as Willie Day

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins

Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock

David James Elliott as Tom Spade

Heels season 2 premieres this Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10 p.m ET on Starz.