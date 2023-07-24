Heels Season 2 promises to be filled with even more dropkicks, power slams, and family drama than the critically acclaimed first season was.

So much so the cast is even willing to enter the ring in a wrestling federation to hype up the upcoming installment.

Sportskeeda Wrestling spoke to Stephen Amell, who is no stranger to the squared circle. The Heels Season 2 star has previously competed at SummerSlam, All In, and even ROH.

The Canadian actor is undoubtedly willing to lace up his boots and enter the ring once more.

"It’s weird. I kinda did this thing in reverse where I had three professional wrestling matches, before I really trained on how to be a professional wrestler. I’m getting that itch to get back into the ring again. And then, of course, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul took the whole celebrity appearance to the nth degree. I’m super competitive. I’ve got to come back."

Alexander Ludwig, who plays Ace Spade in Heels Season 2, echoed the same sentiment during the roundtable interview.

"Absolutely. I wouldn’t say no to an opportunity do something like that. It would be a blast. Specially if it helped promote the show."

Mary McCormack, who plays Willie, even dropped an F-Bomb to express her enthusiasm about entering the ring if the show ever goes to a third season.

"F*** yes. I would love to get in the ring. I mean I don’t know if anyone’s having me at my age but I would get in that ring in a New York minute."

Catch McCormark's thoughts on Heels Season 2 below:

It may be a while before the Heels Season 2 cast enters the ring!

The SAG-AFTRA strike is in full effect, and as a result, the cast may not necessarily enter the ring anytime soon.

The good news is that fans can catch the highly-anticipated new season of Heels on Friday, July 28. In addition to the star-studded cast, CM Punk and AJ Lee play vital characters this time around.

Tune in on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.