'There were some off-screen moments I cannot disclose' - The cast of Heels Season 2 opens up on working with CM Punk (Exclusive) 

AEW megastar CM Punk was a big part of Season 1 of Heels, portraying the role of seasoned wrestler Ricky Rabies to perfection. He is also an integral component of Season 2, which is scheduled to air on Friday, July 28, on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Sportskeeda Wrestling was invited to an interaction with the cast of Heels ahead of the second season. Robby Ramos, who plays masked luchador Diego Cottonmouth, remarked on how the real-life controversy surrounding CM Punk mirrored some of the storylines on Heels Season 2.

Ramos was not a huge wrestling fan initially but sank his teeth into AEW to understand how the world operates better. He stated:

"Yeah, I started watching AEW, man, and I went to a live show as well. I was taken by the energy of the arena, dude. And now, knowing a little about what happens behind the scenes, I wish I could be in a locker room and kinda see some of the things that happen in our show. With AEW, you see what happened behind the scenes and all that recently with Punk. So it's cool to kinda know that the story that we're telling, it happens in real life too." [6:00-6:35]

Ramos went on to mention what it was like working with CM Punk. Clearly, he had access to stories that wrestling fans would have paid good money to hear!

"It's the best man, he's a super humble dude. And he's kinda in the acting world. So he's a little bit out of his comfort zone. You can kinda feel that. But you know he's got stories for days too. There were some off-screen moments that I can't really disclose, but some stories, man, that stick [sic] with me about CM Punk man. And he's just a good dude. He's Phil to us, you know. And it's cool to kinda build that relationship with somebody, who, like you said, is a giant in that world," Ramos said. [8:10-8:47]

Trey Tucker feels having CM Punk on Heels is a 'gift'

While the events of the post-All Out Brawl may be mired in controversy, the cast of Heels Season 2 had only praise for CM Punk. Actor Trey Tucker who plays Bobby Pin stated thus:

"Yeah, you see, on the show, one thing we loved doing was the camaraderie between all of us. As the characters in the show. That kind of tightness and the familial thing. I think the reason it worked so well is when the camera cuts off, it's the same way. We probably sh** on each other more when the camera's off than when the camera's on. And Phil's a part of that too. He fits right in." [8:47-9.08]

Tucker mentioned how the cast learned the ropes, quite literally, from CM Punk:

"He's as good a person that you hope somebody who's at that level would be. And when it comes to wrestling, there's nobody better to learn from and trust. So it's a gift to have him on the show." [9:14-9:32]

Wrestling fans can now enjoy CM Punk in a new light when Heels returns for its second season later this month. Having watched the screeners, this author can confirm that the drama is even more intense than what fans experienced in Season 1.

