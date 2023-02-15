AEW All Out brawl; Heat with CM Punk? - 3 Shocking revelations from Cody Rhodes' latest interview 

Cody Rhodes was once an integral part of All Elite Wrestling and one of the EVPs who integrated his role into his gimmick. Despite parting ways with AEW, many fans wondered if he was aware of the issues between CM Punk and The Elite, which led to the infamous Brawl Out Incident.

The American Nightmare recently sat down for an interview where he gave his take on the incident as an outsider. During the interview, Cody said a lot of interesting things that have had fans abuzz. Continue reading as we list three shocking revelations from Cody Rhodes' latest interview with Ariel Helwani.

#3 Cody Rhodes discussed the relationship he had with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during his tenure with AEW

Fans who were staunchly against The Elite's actions during the Brawl Out have often pushed the theory that Cody Rhodes had heat with the trio. However, during his interview, The American Nightmare firmly shot those rumors down.

“I had a great relationship with Matt, Nick, and Kenny still do. It definitely was tested by being young executives. It was tested by having different opinions on wrestling, but our different opinions is what made it strong [sic]," Cody said.

Rhodes then continued, further noting that their different approaches to wrestling strengthened their bond.

"That’s what made us work. I want to do Crockett and old school and they want to do PWG and West Coast and damn, I loved it. That contention is what made us bond. We’re bonded forever because of the things we did," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T: Fightful)

Despite the things that fans have been clamoring for, it seems like Cody Rhodes and The Elite have no issues with each other.

#2 Cody Rhodes revealed that one of his Nightmare Factory students was involved in the brawl

Rhodes and other AEW staff with some students of the Nightmare Factory.

Details of the Brawl Out Incident have been sparse, and both sides of the story seem highly contradictory. While fans might not know what happened, Cody Rhodes claims that he personally knows that one of his Nightmare Factory students helped break up the brawl.

“One of my students from the Nightmare Factory was involved in pulling apart whatever the scuffle was. And I told him, he’s got a job as a driver there. And I told him ‘Well, I feel terrible, I didn’t prepare you. We taught you how to do hip tosses, and do an interview, we didn’t teach you how to break up a backstage brawl."

Continuing, Rhodes joked that he'll be making a point to train his future students to break up backstage fights.

"So now when we do these beginners’ camps I always wanna be like ‘So guys, if you see two guys fighting immediately separate them’ just because he had that experience. I thought that was, that always popped me.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Cody Rhodes clearly still sees a constructive outcome to the situation, and by the size of his school, his actions might just break up numerous future backstage brawls.

#1 The American Nightmare warned AEW not to lose the "Spirit of All In"

Many fans online had hoped that Cody Rhodes would have some heat with either CM Punk or the members of the Elite. Still, during the interview, the star pointed out that the only thing he's concerned about is the reputation of AEW and the spirit to continue building the promotion.

“I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that. As the company grows - and I hope it continues to grow - I hope people remember the mission in the first place. If you bring in people that don’t know the mission, things like that can happen. And I’m not saying he [Punk] didn’t know the mission or anything of that nature."

Rhodes continued, warning the promotion to never lose sight of the spirit they had when forming the company unless they don't want AEW to continue.

“No heat on Punk, no heat on Matt, Nick, Kenny or Tony. I was just bummed out when I saw it. That’s not how we envisioned it. If you were at ALL IN... the spirit of ALL IN. If you ever lose the spirit, you’re lost. And I think the spirit was gone in that moment. Doesn’t mean you can’t get it back, but it was just a bummer.” (H/T: CagesideSeats)

Cody Rhodes will likely have his eyes set on his upcoming WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns instead. But hopefully, the state of AEW won't hinder his build to the prestigious event due to the EVPs and CM Punk not being able to reach a compromise.

