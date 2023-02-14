Cody Rhodes discusses his backstage relationships with The Elite in AEW, says it "definitely was tested"

Cody Rhodes recently commented on his current relationship with AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The former TNT Champion left AEW last year and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. It was heavily rumored that there was animosity between The Elite and Rhodes. Thus, he left the company.

Later, The Young Bucks shut down the rumors, revealing that they regularly took to The American Nightmare.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes was a special guest. The former TNT Champion discussed many topics, including his relationship with the AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite.

He mentioned that their bond was strong and loved working with them, but at the same time, they were tested, given the fact that they had different visions of pro wrestling.

“I had a great relationship with Matt, Nick, and Kenny still do. It definitely was tested by being young executives. It was tested by having different opinions on wrestling, but our different opinions is what made it strong [sic]. That’s what made us work. I want to do Crockett and old school and they want to do PWG and West Coast and damn, I loved it. That contention is what made us bond. We’re bonded forever because of the things we did," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T Fightful.com)

Cody Rhodes comments on the 'brawl-out' incident

During the same interview, The American Nightmare shared his thoughts on the infamous 'brawl-out' incident between CM Punk and The Elite during the post-show media scrum at last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Rhodes mentioned that he was unaware of the issue until he was bombarded with text messages. He was initially worried that his wife Brandi or his name would be brought up. At the same time, he was upset about the whole situation.

“I woke up the next morning and I had no joke. I think 63 messages. So I was very worried that something was said about me or Brandi... I’m not putting any blame on anybody. I just hated seeing that... If you bring in people who don’t know the mission, then things like that can happen. I’m not saying he didn’t know the mission or anything of that nature, but I was just bummed out," he said. (H/T Fightful.com)

The American Nightmare also stated that he was not with Punk, The Elite, or Tony Khan but instead was just sad about how things turned out.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to AEW in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes