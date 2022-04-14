The Young Bucks break silence on their relationship with Cody Rhodes 

The Young Bucks have finally broken their silence on their relationship with Cody Rhodes after the latter's WWE return earlier this month.

The American Nightmare was one of All Elite Wrestling's EVPs, alongside Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega when the promotion came to life in 2019. However, nearly three years down the line, Cody shocked fans when he chose to leave the promotion and return to the global juggernaut.

Since then, there's been plenty of chatter about what led to the former TNT Champion's AEW exit. Many speculated that his relationship with Young Bucks, Omega, and Tony Khan had soured.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nick and Matt Jackson finally spilled the beans about their relationship with Cody. The former AEW Tag Team Champions revealed that the Twitter bio they updated after Cody Rhodes' WWE return at WrestleMania 38 was to amuse cynical fans.

Furthermore, they disclosed that they are in touch with The American Nightmare and wish nothing but the best for him.

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW. So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him," said Matt.

Check the aforementioned bio below:

Tony Khan also spoke about Cody Rhodes' AEW exit

The AEW boss claimed that there was no misunderstanding between him and Cody. The latter's exit resulted from the two sides being unable to agree to a new contract. Furthermore, Tony Khan wished Cody Rhodes the best for his future endeavors and added that he was sure the WWE star wished the same for them.

"It's just one of those things, you know, we just couldn't reach an agreement on going forward. And I think he has found a situation which is good for him, and we are in a great position right now; there's no ill will, either way, we are still good friends, and I wish him the best, and I think he wishes us the best publicly and privately. So it's all good," said Khan.

Cody's WWE return got off to a hot start at WrestleMania 38 Night 1, where he defeated Seth Rollins in one of the best matches in the entire event. The two performers are now scheduled to compete in a rematch at next month's WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

