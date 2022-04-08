Tony Khan shares his honest thoughts about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE 

AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that he wishes nothing but great things for Cody Rhodes, who recently left the promotion for WWE.

In February, The American Nightmare's All Elite Wrestling exit sent shockwaves across the industry, with rumors of him heading over to WWE instantly popping up. After weeks of speculation, Cody Rhodes finally made his highly-anticipated return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins in a classic match.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Tony Khan shared his honest thoughts about Cody's decision. He stated that it was a simple case of both parties not coming to a mutual agreement.

The AEW boss also disclosed that neither he nor the former TNT Champion had any ill-feeling toward each other and added that they were still good friends.

"It's just one of those things, you know, we just couldn't reach an agreement on going forward. And I think he has found a situation which is good for him, and we are in a great position right now; there's no ill will, either way, we are still good friends, and I wish him the best, and I think he wishes us the best publicly and privately. So it's all good," said Tony Khan. (32:50 - 33:18)

Cody Rhodes' advice to AEW stars who want to come to WWE

Post his memorable return, Cody Rhodes sat down for an interview where he discussed the possibility of AEW stars joining him in WWE. The American Nightmare explained that if any All Elite performer came to him for advice, he would only share his "honest" thoughts.

He added that WWE's grueling schedule is not for everyone, so he would advise the talents to join Vince McMahon's promotion only if they can keep up with the work ethic required:

"I would only give somebody honest advice. That might be right for somebody. This was right for me. I don't know when the first...I think I know who those people will be because there are certain people who fit this 'superstar mode,' I think I know how the types might be and when they ask, I'm going to give them the best advice I possibly can. I can say though, that the schedule here, at the least the schedule I had the first time, is not for the non-committed," said Cody.

After delivering a memorable show-opening promo on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes will also reportedly appear at this week's episode of SmackDown.

