WWE seemingly confirms Cody Rhodes' next big appearance since returning - Reports

WWE has seemingly confirmed Cody Rhodes' next big appearance in the company. According to a report from PWInsider, Rhodes is slated to be on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return after being revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was victorious upon his return in a thrilling match against Rollins on Night 1.

As it stands though, it is still unclear as to what WWE has planned for Rhodes for this week's SmackDown. His first opponent since returning, Seth Rollins, is also advertised for this Friday's show.

Rhodes' first appearance post-WrestleMania 38 was this past week on WWE RAW. The former AEW star delivered an emotional promo about the night he returned and also had a brief staredown with Rollins. The two men even shook hands in the ring after the former WWE Universal Champion had walked down to the ring in his shiny pink suit.

Rhodes also competed in a bout after RAW went off the air, defeating Kevin Owens in a dark match.

Cody Rhodes recently discussed his return to WWE while appearing on The Bump

During Cody Rhodes' recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The American Nightmare claimed that it was indeed time for his return to the company he left six years ago.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling is a love story Wrestling is a love story

Rhodes mentioned that he is quite proud of his work with his former company AEW but needed to move forward in his career. He said:

"It just was time. I just really do not know how to put it other than it really was time. I loved what I had been doing, I am so proud of it. I know people are not living under a rock. I came from another company, I loved everything about it. But I needed to move forward. And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. That was my original story about wanting to be a wrestler. So [to] be able to tell the world that was very special. There was a lot of fun on Monday." [19:40 onwards]

Watch Cody Rhodes' recent appearance on The Bump here:

