"You'll probably guess some of the people who will come over" - Cody Rhodes on AEW stars potentially joining WWE

Former AEW TNT Champion and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has commented on which performers from AEW are likely to jump ship to WWE, and the advice he would give to anyone who wanted to make the trip from Jacksonville to Stamford.

After months of rumors and speculation, Cody Rhodes finally made his return to WWE after six years away from the company. He returned as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 a mere six weeks after leaving AEW, a company he helped create.

After a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest, it was Rhodes who won the match, leaving many fans excited and eager to see what is next for The American Nightmare.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes was asked if he would try and talk performers from All Elite Wrestling into jumping ship with him. Here was Rhodes' response:

"I would only give somebody honest advice. That might be right for somebody. This was right for me. I don't know when the first...I think I know who those people will be because there are certain people who fit this 'superstar mode,' I think I know how the types might be and when they ask, I'm going to give them the best advice I possibly can. I can say though, that the schedule here, at the least the schedule I had the first time, is not for the non-committed," said Cody.

Rhodes did mention that he has strong feelings as to who those stars will be when WWE eventually makes the call to them, and that fans will more than likely be able to predict them as well.

"When they start coming and talking, I'm sure people will make the transition. You'll probably guess some of the people who will come over and, undoubtedly, people like Bryan (Danielson) and Adam Cole, people will make that move there. I'll always give the best advice because this schedule is not for everybody." (H/T Fightful).

Cody Rhodes left AEW on a high note in February 2022

After news broke that he was working without a contract, fans began to wonder if Cody Rhodes was leaving AEW, which he eventually would. However, like he'd started his run with the promotion, he closed this tenure in All Elite Wrestling with another match of the year candidate.

Rhodes defended his TNT Championship against Interim Champion Sammy Guevara in a ladder match that stole the show and ranks as one of the best matches in company history amongst fans.

It was a fitting end to Rhodes' AEW career as his first match against his brother Dustin at Double or Nothing 2019 is still considered one of the finest matches in AEW history.

