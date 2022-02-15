Cody Rhodes has officially left AEW

The wrestling world has been shaken to its core as it has been officially announced that Cody Rhodes, along with his wife Brandi, have officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes was instrumental in building AEW from the ground up. What started as a small bet between Rhodes and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer over whether or not a 10,000 seat arena could be filled by a promotion that wasn't WWE eventually blossomed into the second-largest wrestling organization in the world.

Rumors were rife throughout the wrestling world as to what Cody's next move would be after it was announced that he was working without an official AEW contract. AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that the Rhodes duo will be moving on from All Elite Wrestling.

It's unclear as to what the Rhodes family will do with their careers next, but one thing is for certain. Whether or not fans enjoyed the run of Cody Rhodes in AEW, Rhodes has been instrumental in making AEW the second largest promotion in North America, and fans from all over the world will be eagerly anticipating his next move.

Cody Rhodes leaves AEW as a former 3-time TNT Champion

Cody's quest to be the top guy in AEW was derailed very early on in his AEW career, as his loss to Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2019 meant he was unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

Instead, Cody turned his attention to the newly formed AEW TNT Championship. He defeated Lance Archer at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view to become the inaugural Champion. The late Brodie Lee then squashed him before winning the title back from Lee in a brutal Dog Collar match in August 2020. This would prove to be Lee's final match of his career.

After losing the title to Darby Allin at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020, Rhodes polarized the AEW audience, being booed in every building he entered despite being perceived in his mind as a good guy. This culminated in winning his 3rd TNT title from Sammy Guevara at the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Rampage on Christmas Day 2021.

Rhodes would lose the title for the third time in a critically acclaimed ladder match against Guevara at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite in 2022. This match was Rhodes' final match for AEW.

