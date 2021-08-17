Heels Star reveals whether his character is based on WWE Superstar Edge

Heels star Ludwig has opened up on whether his character in the series has been influenced by WWE Hall Of Famer Edge.

Heels, which premiered on Starz on August 15, has influences from across the wrestling world, with some honing in on Alexander Ludwig's character, Ace Spade, having remarkable similarities to the former WWE Champion.

Some small towns have football. Duffy has indie wrestling. Don't miss the premiere of #HeelsSTARZ this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sG50dpFw0S — STARZ Canada (@STARZCA) August 12, 2021

In an interview with ScreenRant, Ludwig was asked whether his character was inspired by Edge, who he had worked with on Vikings. Ludwig responded by stating it wasn't the case and his character having similar traits to the WWE Hall Of Famer was a happy coincidence.

"It really isn't. That was a happy coincidence. It's really funny though. I just texted Adam (Edge) 55 seconds ago. We were just kind of saying, I'm literally talking about you in every interview. He was definitely pivotal in having somebody to lean on when it came to asking everyday questions about the character and what it would be like, behind the scenes. You know...because for me, who didn't have a lot of wrestling experience, I had a lot to learn in a short period of time. So, I was really grateful to have that reservoir of knowledge," said Ludwig.

Ludwig then went on to say that he and Stephen Amell worked very hard for the role.

Heels also features former WWE Superstar CM Punk

While Ludwig may have a resemblance (in appearance) to Edge, the more prominent attraction is that it features CM Punk in a supporting role as Ricky Rabies. While CM Punk didn't appear in the premiere episode, his role will become quite significant in the next few ones.

Of course, multiple rumblings and rumors are flying around that former WWE star CM Punk might be appearing on this week's episode of AEW Rampage. With his appearance on Heels and a possible debut for AEW, it looks like the "Summer of Punk" is set to rise from the ashes and reign supreme in the wrestling world.

