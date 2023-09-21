Heist 88 on Showtime: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details revealed

Showtime's upcoming crime drama film, Heist 88, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Prior to its release on TV, it'll be available for streaming on Paramount+ (with a Showtime subscription) on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

The movie focuses on a charismatic criminal mastermind who plans to commit an elaborate and complicated bank heist, for which he hires various bank employees. Courtney B. Vance leads the cast, with many others playing significant supporting characters.

Menhaj Huda, who's known for his work on Queer as Folk 2, Murphy's Law, and Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, is the director of the film, with Dwayne Johnson-Cochran serving as the writer.

Heist 88 trailer offers a peek into protagonist Jeremy Horne's epic masterplan

Showtime put out the official trailer for Heist 88 on September 15, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the crime movie. The trailer opens with protagonist Jeremy Horne instructing his crew members not to speak to each other during their flight journey.

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict some gripping moments from the film without revealing any major spoilers that could ruin fans' viewing experience. Overall, the trailer maintains a vibrant tone that fans of thrilling action crime dramas would certainly love. Here's a short description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Courtney B. Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison.''

The synopsis further states,

''He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system. The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect the new crime film to be full of action and drama. It promises to be an out-and-out entertainer that makes for the perfect weekend viewing.

More details about Heist 88 cast and crew

The film stars critically acclaimed actor Courtney B. Vance in the lead role as Jeremy Horne, who's the mastermind behind the notorious bank heist. Vance perfectly displays his character's raw charisma and authoritative demeanor with astonishing ease. He promises to deliver a riveting performance in the movie. His other memorable acting credits include 61st Street, Ben Is Back, and The Mummy, to name a few.

Starring alongside Vance as Horne's girlfriend, Bree Barnes is Keesha Sharp. Sharp and Vance's chemistry is one of the defining aspects of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves over the course of the narrative. She's previously been a part of A Christmas Surprise, You Have a Nice Flight, and The Good Fight.

The remaining cast members include Keith David, Nican Robinson, Rebecca Spence, and many others. Writer Dwayne Johnson-Cochran is known for his work on Love and Action in Chicago, Be Known, and White Water.

Viewers can watch Heist 88 on Showtime on Sunday, September 24, 2023.