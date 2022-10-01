"She told me her sister had killed her mother": Everything Helen Hargan's fiance Carlos said about the incident

The Hargan family's eldest daughter, Megan, reportedly shot her mother, Pamela, 63, and then her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, using a .22 caliber rifle. She later sent phony text messages and concocted a plot to blame her dead sister for their mother's murder.

Carlos Gutierrez, Helen's fiance, was among those to take the stand and testify during the trial, given that he was the one who called 911 that day. Carlos stated that he was in Texas when the shootings happened and that Helen repeatedly called him, crying and terrified, telling him that Megan had murdered their mother.

Gutierrez reportedly testified in court, saying,

"She told me her sister had killed her mother."

Megan was found guilty of her crimes earlier this year after incriminating evidence against her was presented to the jury. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 28.

Here's everything to know about Helen Hargan's then-fiance's testimony in court.

Helen Hargan's fiance Carlos testified in court, detailing a frantic call from the victim

Friends and family of Pamela and Helen Hargan testified during Megan Hargan's 13-day-long trial, which concluded earlier this year with the jury handing out a guilty verdict.

According to reports, the court also sought a testimony from Carlos Gutierrez, Helen's boyfriend, who was in Texas when she was killed. Carlos detailed her frantic call to him, claiming that her eldest sister Megan had shot their mother. Helen allegedly told him she never saw her mother's body but heard her gasp through a cracked door.

Carlos Gutierrez told the court that,

"The door was cracked and she could hear her mom gasping."

Gutierrez stated that Helen claimed Megan shot and murdered their mother because she was anxious that Pamela would take her 8-year-old daughter away from her. He told the court that at the time, Helen kept "saying she didn't know what to do" and that she feared for her niece's safety. She told him that Megan's daughter "was in the house as well, and she didn't know how to get her out."

Reports state that Carlos claimed he urged Helen Hargan to leave the house immediately, but his girlfriend refused, given that she was worried about her niece. He also stated that, on the call, Helen told him Megan was "on the computer transferring money."

Gutierrez stated that he lost connection with Helen soon after, and when he tried to call her back, she did not answer. He claimed that Megan subsequently picked up the phone and informed him that Helen and her mother were apparently bickering. Moreover, she refused to let him speak to her sister. His growing concerns made him contact 911 and inform them about the incident.

Ashley Hargan, Megan's only living sister now, broke down when the murder conviction was announced after she testified against her during the trial. Megan maintained her innocence even after the conviction was announced.

Learn more about Pamela and Helen Hargan's 2017 deaths on CBS 48 Hours this Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

