CBS 48 Hours: How did Megan Hargan try to pin mother's death on her dead sister Helen?

Megan Hargan, who was convicted of the 2017 Hargan killings earlier this year, reportedly gunned down her 63-year-old mother, Pamela, and 23-year-old sister Helen in their home in McLean, Virginia. The then 37-year-old then staged the crime scene to frame her dead sister. The double homicide was initially determined to be a murder-suicide case.

On Saturday, CBS 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant will report on the case, further disclosing details about the events that transpired on July 14, 2017. The episode, titled Death Hits Home: The Hargan Killings, airs on October 1, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Authorities stated that while Pamela Hargan's body was found in the laundry room, her daughter Helen's body was found in an upstairs bathroom, seated in a position to make it appear like a suicide. Megan Hargan informed authorities that her younger sister murdered their mother first and then shot herself, using her toes to pull the trigger.

This article discusses other details about the Hargan Killings and Megan Hargan's role in the double homicide.

Megan Hargan was allegedly jealous of her 23-year-old sister Helen

It was alleged that Megan Hargan committed the crime out of jealousy, resentment, and greed toward her younger sister. She believed her mother, Pamela Hargan, favored Helen over her and tried to fraudulently wire transfer $400,000 from their mother's bank account. Evidence found suggested that their mother was having a home built for the youngest while ignoring the eldest's wish for the same.

Authorities reported that Pamela's body was found in the mud room, which connected the kitchen to the garage, lying face down in a pool of blood with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a blanket over her. Helen's body, on the other hand, was found positioned on the toilet seat with a .22 caliber rifle between her legs and a lot of blood in her mouth, making it seem like a murder-suicide.

The announcement that officials suspected Helen had shot and murdered her mother before shooting herself in the bathroom confused everyone who knew the two women and the Hargan family. Authorities were told by friends and family that the victims shared a lovely and affectionate bond, and it made little to no sense to them.

Attorney Steve Descano from Fairfax County Commonwealth reportedly stated:

"But as the investigation deepened, Megan Hargan became the primary suspect."

Incriminating evidence connected Megan Hargan to mother and sister's killing

However, things started to clear up a little when the family's eldest daughter Megan Hargan was arrested a year later in November 2018. She was accused of killing her mother and younger sister and then staging the scene to make it seem like a murder-suicide case, pinning the crime on the 23-year-old sister. Evidence found supported the prosecution's case against Megan.

Attorney Descano further said:

"Evidence submitted at trial revealed Megan Hargan was angry because she thought her mother favored her sister, Helen, and because Pamela did not make a $400,000 wire transfer to purchase a home for Megan."

Descano further commented on the case, saying,

"Obviously, committing a murder is one of the worst things you can do, but then also trying to pin that on another victim, on your own sister, really goes to show, quite frankly, the depravity of this act."

Victim Helen Hargan's then-boyfriend, Carlos, reportedly testified, claiming that he got a frantic call from her that day. During the call, Helen told him that her elder sister shot their mother and that she feared for her young niece's safety. The call, however, got disconnected. He called again multiple times and eventually, Megan answered, telling him that his girlfriend was having an argument with Pamela.

Authorities also cited Helen's head wound as proof, claiming it was caused by a bullet that entered her neck after passing through her skull. They alleged that a pistol was pointed at the top of her head, thus rejecting Megan and her lawyers' assertions that the 23-year-old shot herself after positioning a rifle between her legs and using her toes to pull the trigger.

Megan Hargan was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder.

